Justin Bieber Shows Off Muscles & Tattoos In Sleeveless Top As He Rides A Motorcycle For New Video Shoot

Justin Bieber appeared to possibly be filming a new music video when he was spotted riding a motorcycle through the river basins of Los Angeles as a camera crew followed him.

Justin Bieber, 26, got fans excited on Jan. 15 when he was seen riding a motorcycle around Los Angeles, CA and showing off his tattoos. The singer appeared to be filming something, such as a new music video, during the outing since a camera crew was following him, and his muscles were also on full display. He wore a brown and white sleeveless plaid shirt over a white top, jeans, and white sneakers.

One day before the motorcycle ride, Justin was seen getting a COVID-19 test, most likely out of precaution before working on the video. Although there’s been no confirmation about the video yet, the “Let Me Love You” crooner has been releasing a lot of new tunes from his anticipated sixth album lately, including “Holy,” “Lonely,” and “Anyone”, so he’s definitely been in a creative mood! His latest music video for “Anyone” paid homage to the classic film Rocky.

The filming with Justin comes after he was seen spending time relaxing on a beach with friends in Hawaii. The group was seen taking a stroll on the sand after partaking in some fun snorkeling and the talented star had his tattoos and muscles on full display while wearing only wet swimming trunks. Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, 24, also joined him for the getaway to the exotic location.

Both Justin and Hailey took to social media to share photos of their time under the sun. They included a black and white photo of Hailey lounging on Justin’s stomach at the beach and a collage of scenic photos. The lovebirds were snorkeling, hiking, and more in the snapshots and showing off PDA.

When they’re not turning heads in Hawaii, Justin and Hailey are getting attention for pics they take during casual days at home. A couple of weeks ago, Justin shared a pic of himself wearing short shorts along with an oversized sweatshirt, a trucker hat, and shades, while hanging out and giving the camera his best model impression. “Who wears short shorts?” he captioned the photo.