Miley Cyrus Reveals She Was Naked While Recently Climbing The Sign On Top Of Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

Miley Cyrus still knows how to rage at a party. She says she climbed the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s sign in the buff during pal Wayne Coyne’s birthday bash.

Miley Cyrus may be past her wild child days where she swung nude on a wrecking ball in music videos. But she still likes to get naked and party hard every now and then! The 28-year-old singer says that she stripped off her clothes and climbed the iconic sign above the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel during Flaming Lips lead singer and close pal Wayne Coyne‘s 60th birthday bash on Jan. 13. Miley’s stunt would have gone unknown, if she hadn’t told the world about it in an Instagram story.

“Standing on Hollywood Blvd the morning after a rager @waynecoyne5,” she wrote below the photo on her IG stories, then added in parentheses “(I climbed the Roosevelt sign naked).” The Hollywood Roosevelt is 12 stories tall, with the hotel’s name lit up in big letters above it, so Miley must not be afraid of heights to have scaled it! She’s definitely not afraid of getting naked, that’s for sure.

The photo Miley shared showed her and Wayne standing together in the morning along Hollywood Blvd, near where the bash took place the night before. The “Prisoner” singer had the palm of her hand planted over her eyes as if she was regretting what she had done. She leaned her head onto Wayne’s shoulder, and he rested his head protectively on hers.

Miley wore an adorable sweatshirt with a “Minions” print all over it, along with colorful blue patterned leggings. She had large white bauble rings on her left hand, along with one in lime green on her right. The “Midnight Sky” singer had apparently packed an overnight bag for the all-night rager, as she had a rainbow tie-dye duffle bag over one shoulder, and a blue backpack over the other.

There don’t seem to be any pictures from inside the event, as gatherings outside of immediate household members are prohibited in L.A. due to the COVID pandemic. Hopefully everyone present took fast result tests before entering to make sure they weren’t possibly spreading the coronavirus.

It’s not clear if Miley was under the influence of anything that might have made her more daring. The singer revealed in Nov. 2020 that she was two weeks sober following a slip up during the COVID-19 pandemic, after being clean for six months as of June 2020.

“I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” she told Zane Lowe for Apple Music on Nov. 23. “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'” Miley explained that she’s “not a moderation person,” and that “I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level…I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time.”