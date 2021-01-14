Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone’ Fans In Call To Edit Out Trump In Sequel: ‘Sold’

Macaulay Culkin is on board for the removal of Donald Trump’s scene from the 1992 film ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’, in which the POTUS makes a small cameo.

Macaulay Culkin is in full support of digitally removing Donald Trump from the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. The actor, now 40, became a household name following his turn as Kevin McAllister in the iconic Christmas movie — which featured a short cameo from the POTUS. One fan of the movie tweeted, “Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin,” to which the former child star replied, “Sold.”

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Another fan attempted to edit Trump out of the scene, which took place in The Plaza Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. “due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone,” the fan wrote on Twitter. Macaulay responded, “Bravo.” The scene in question features Kevin McCallister walking into the hotel as he attempts to find his family. Upon walking into the luxe hotel, Kevin finds a stranger — Donald Trump, playing himself — and asks him where the lobby is. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump tells Kevin before walking away.

Though it seems like removing him could be a difficult task, it’s certainly not impossible. In December 2019, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) removed Trump’s scene from the film entirely. It wasn’t until the day after Christmas of that year that fans and Trump supporters alike took to Twitter to share their reactions. The renewed calls to have Trump removed from the final cut of the film come just days after the horrific riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and his second impeachment looming.

For the first time in United States history, a sitting president has been impeached twice. The 75-year-old was impeached by the House of Representatives on January 13 on one article of “incitement of insurrection” following the January 6 siege on Capitol Hill that left five people dead, and many more injured. The impeachment ruling now heads to Senate, where senators could vote to convict Trump, removing him from office.