Nicki Minaj & Blac Chyna Look Like Twins With Blonde Hair In New Selfie — See Pic

Longtime friends Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna were all smiles in a gorgeous new selfie. The model and dancer has previously appeared in some of Nicki’s music videos.

Nicki Minaj has posed for a stunning new selfie with longtime pal Blac Chyna. The “Anaconda” hitmaker took to Instagram on January 9 to share the pretty pic. “Brought out the pink [goat] tuhday @blacchyna,” she captioned the happy snap. In the photo, both Nicki and Chyna rocked blonde highlights in their hair, as they offered the camera pouty smiles. Nicki rocked a red sweater and a matching silk scarf wrapped around her head, as she accessorized with an oversized ‘Barbie’ necklace. Meanwhile, Chyna wore a white sweater, and styled her hair in gorgeous waves.

“Wow you look like a teenager. so pretty,” former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson commented, while another fan wrote, “it’s the glowing skin & barbie chain for me.” Chyna, who shares a child with Rob Kardashian, is a former exotic dancer who has appeared in some of Nicki’s music videos over the years, including 2010’s “Monster” and 2012’s “Come On A Cone.” While little Dream Kardashian is four now, Nicki is a new mom to her baby boy.

While he was born on Sept. 30, the “Chun-Li” rapper waited until Jan. 2 to share the first clear photos and video of their baby boy’s adorable face. Nicki posted them to Instagram and Twitter, and the pics and video show the infant wearing various cute outfits — after all, he got a whole bunch of choice Burberry baby clothes from Burberry Group Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci.

Nicki finally confirmed that she had welcomed her son into the world on Oct. 15, when she shared various congratulatory notes send to her from her many famous friends. Beyonce wrote in a card, “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family,” while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West simply said, “Congrats! We love you!” Nicki added other card best wishes from Riccardo, model Winnie Harlow and her “Tusa” collaborator, singer Karol G.