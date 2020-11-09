Eva Longoria Apologizes After Accusations Of Being ‘Anti-Black’ While Applauding Latinas For Voting

Eva Longoria issued an apology for her comments made on MSNBC following President-Elect Joe Biden’s historic win, saying that she was ‘sorry and sad.’

Eva Longoria wanted to clear the air on November 8, following the historic election of President-Elect Joe Biden. The actress and advocate, 45, took to Twitter in the late hours of November 8, apologizing for not being more clear when it came to her statements made on MSNBC on the same day, where she praised Latinas for their turnout during the November 3 election. “I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women,” she began her statement.

Please read 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

“When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN. My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that,” her statement read. “There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that,” Eva observed.

The actress went on to say that she wanted to be “very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer,” she continued. “Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), Indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power.”

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

Eva concluded her statement by writing, “Together we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!” Eva’s statement comes after the actress, who was one of three MCs during the Democratic National Convention in August, appeared on MSNBC to share her reaction of President-Elect Joe Biden’s historic win.

“That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” Eva shared while speaking with Ari Melber. A number of viewers took to the comment section of the video, voicing critiques such as, “Guaranteed she’s not thinking of Afro Latinx folks when she’s speaking,” as well as, “not sure why you felt the need to diminish the role black women played in this election. Let’s look at Florida and Georgia to start with where black women showed up in both states.”

In Georgia, specifically, Black women were credited with their mobilization of voter turnout for this election. Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was given much credit for her work in the swing state. Many noted, however, that women like Helen Butler, the executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Deborah Scott, of GA STAND-UP, Tamieka Atkins, of ProGeorgia, and Nse Ufot, CEO of the New Georgia Project, were critical to mobilization in the state.

Eva’s friend and colleague Kerry Washington voiced her support for Eva after she posted her apology. “I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women,” Kerry wrote, retweeting Eva’s statement. “Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.”