See Message

‘This Is Us’ Star Susan Kelechi Watson Says She’s ‘Single’ After Secret Split From Fiance

MEGA
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. 01 May 2019 Pictured: Offset, Cardi B. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA410030_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attend the "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall. 07 Sep 2019 Pictured: Susan Kelechi Watson (L) and Jaime Lincoln Smith. Photo credit: MBS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA515840_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lamar Odom and girlfriend Sabrina Parr grab dinner at Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood. Lamar is wearing Timberland boots, beige jacket, a white t-shirt and dark blue jeans. Sabrina is wearing a shimmering grey dress. 26 Nov 2019 Pictured: Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA556698_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich arrive at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 09 Sep 2017 Pictured: Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough. Photo credit: IPA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA80155_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Susan Kelechi Watson seemingly commented on the 2020 presidential election with a message that also revealed she is now ‘single’ after announcing her engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith in Sept. 2019.

It looks like it’s over for Susan Kelechi Watson, 38, and her fiance Jaime Lincoln King. The This is Us star shared a cheeky message to her Instagram Story on the morning of Nov. 7, to seemingly celebrate Joe Biden being announced the President-elect, and casually announced that she is now “single” while she was at it. “And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty,” the message read.

Susan Kelechi Watson
Susan Kelechi Watson’s Instagram message announcing her split from Jaime Lincoln Smith. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Susan’s message comes after she first announced her engagement to Jaime in Sept. 2019. She posted a now-deleted photo that showed off her stunning sapphire engagement ring. Jaime, who is an actor known for his work on Law & Order and Grand Theft Auto V, also shared an engagement announcement on his own social media but that’s now deleted as well.

She also opened up about the moment Jaime proposed during an appearance on A Little Late With Lilly Singh. “He surprised me because he told me we were going to a cannabis festival — he wanted to throw me completely off,” she said in the interview. “He was like, ‘Yeah, it’s where we learn how to put medicinal weed in brownies, and we’ll make brownies.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ And then he was like, ‘But you gotta look cute, though.’”

Susan Kelechi Watson, Jaime Lincoln King
Susan Kelechi Watson and Jaime Lincoln King announced their engagement in Sept. 2019. (MEGA)

“So then, we drive, we turn into, like, a glasshouse church and I was like, ‘This don’t look like no cannabis festival. There’s a woman praying. I just don’t feel like this is it,’” she continued. “Then we go into the church and by the time we walked in I realized, ‘Oh wait, something’s happening.’ And your mind starts to go slow and then all of a sudden he’s down on one knee.”

In addition to sharing the eye-catching message about her split on Saturday, Susan shared a photo of Joe and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to her Instagram and added a caption that expressed her excitement about the win. “The Next President and Vice President of these United States! JOE BIDEN and history maker KAMALA HARRIS!!! #bidenharris2020. (Cue @howard1867 going nuts🙌🏽),” it read.

She also took to her Instagram Story to show off a pic of a rainbow in the sky. “Me and @iammaieka caught a rainbow today Perfect,” she wrote over the photo.