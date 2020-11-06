‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Starts Filming: See First Glamorous Pics From Set, XOXO

Hey Upper East Siders, we have the biggest news ever! The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot has officially begun shooting in NYC, and we have the first pics from the set.

The Gossip Girl reboot has officially started filming, and we can’t wait to see how our favorite Upper East Siders have been reimagined in 2020. The upcoming series, based on the beloved CW show which made household names out of actors like Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley, will air on HBO Max. Two of the show’s new young stars Eli Brown and Whitney Peak, were spotted exiting a New York City building on November 5 while filming the 10-episode series.

Whitney, who is known for her role in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the film Molly’s Game, looked glamorous in a silver mini dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. Her dark tresses fell down her back, as she kept her accessories simple with a pair of silver hoop earrings and black pumps. Her co-star Eli, who previously appeared in the Pretty Little Liars reboot titled The Perfectionists, looked a lot more casual in a pair of jeans, a dark grey sweater, and a beige coat worn over the top.

Very little is known about characters on the new series, however the pair are believed to be part of the show’s “main trio” (a la Serena Van Der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, and Dan Humphrey) according to our sister site Deadline. Two of the show’s original stars, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley recently took a walk down memory lane for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, almost a decade after the show ended.

Chace, 34, recalled a funny story about Dan getting a piece of tech in 2007 that he absolutely rejected. “Remember, ’07 was when the very first iPhone came out. I remember you got it. I remember you had it at a Halloween party. You had the first iPhone, and think about that now. I remember we were more about camera phones and this and that. There wasn’t social media,” The Boys star said. Penn wasn’t as thrilled about the phone, chiming in, “Blake [Lively] got me that … I literally was like, ‘I don’t want this thing. It’s so cumbersome, and it has all these apps on it.’” Oh, how much things have changed!