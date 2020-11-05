At Home With Bobby Berk: See The ‘Queer Eye’ Host’s Minimalist WFH Space With A Stunning View

‘Queer Eye’ host Bobby Berk is the king of design, & he gave us a full tour of his WFH space as he films his new series, ‘Make It Werk With Berk.’

Bobby Berk makes it work — from home! The Queer Eye interior designer opened up his home office to the cameras to give HollywoodLife readers an EXCLUSIVE tour of where the magic happens! With sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and bright natural light, Bobby’s WFH office is a minimalist and tidy space that allows for major productivity and daydreaming!

“I set up my desk in the middle of the room, so that way, when I’m bored, when I want to daydream, I can look out and enjoy the views,” he explained in the tour. “So for me, it was really important to have the desk space set up like this so I could get the view, and I wanted to have as much natural light as possible, so I never had to worry about lighting myself while filming video content.” That video content includes Bobby’s series Make it Werk with Berk (from Home), which he began in September. Through his YouTube channel, Bobby offers fans direct access to his interior design expertise, teaching them the tips, tricks and tools they need to know about design, ways to transform your space into a sanctuary with items you might already own, and simple ideas to refresh your spaces.

One of Bobby’s latest episodes was a quick advice session on how to find affordable art for under $25! “We all know art is subjective, but one thing we can all agree on is that art is costly,” ‘Professor’ Bobby explains. First, find a digital download of a piece of art you love and purchase the file. Then, for under $10, you can upload your digital file and have it printed at your local photo shop, as simple as Walgreens! Pick a classic frame from Michaels or another craft store, and all you need now is some tape to position and secure your print, Bobby advises.

“I’d say my personal interior design style is minimal. I don’t like a lot of color, I don’t like a lot of pattern, so I achieve my look with mostly neutrals,” Bobby explained of his functional and sleek space. “I will always gravitate towards warm neutrals and layers of texture. I love simplicity and bringing in drama with a dose of black graphics.”

He added that in quarantine, he’s decluttered his space even more than before and it “made me take note of what I really need in our space. It has helped me purge the items that aren’t totally necessary.” The elegant simplicity of Bobby’s office space, in particular, was very purposeful. “Having a dedicated work space makes it so much easier to plug in during the day and unplug at night. It also helps to set boundaries so that you can keep your work and personal life separate,” he explained.

Watch the video above for a full tour of Bobby Berk’s home office space and turn in to Make It Werk With Berk (from Home)!