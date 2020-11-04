Exclusive Interview

Sarah Hyland’s Hairstylist Ryan Richman Reveals How You Can ‘Rock Your Curls’ Just Like The ‘Modern Family’ Star

‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland’s hair always looks incredible, and it’s thanks to Ryan Richman! The celebrity hairstylist dished on how to get curls like Sarah.

Hairstylist to the stars Ryan Richman certainly knows a thing or two about curls! He has been working with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 29, for years and spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how he styles her naturally curly hair. “We start with it towel dried, then I use a Denman Classic brush or a wide tooth comb to separate and define the curls,” he explained. “I love to use Studio One curl defining cream. If you really want to make the curls pop you can twist them around your finger after you’ve applied the cream evenly from roots to ends.”

Ryan explained that Sarah doesn’t “usually have time to air dry” so he uses a diffuser on her instead. “A key for curly haired girls is make sure you are using enough product. You need to use a generous amount, it helps to define the curls and keep them from going frizzy,” he said. “Rock your curls. She [Sarah] loves her curly hair.” Of course, the actress also wears her brunette tresses straight from time to time, like her recent red carpet appearance at the CMT Music Awards.

“Sarah has been growing her hair out during this whole quarantine., it’s getting very long and healthy so when we do want to straighten it, I always make sure to put in a good amount of heat protectant because I will be blow drying it and then going over it with a flat iron,” Ryan told HL. As for how to avoid heat damage, the celeb stylist recommends a particular kind of straightening tool.

“Get one with an adjustable temperature and try turning it down. A lot of people don’t need to flat iron their hair at 450 degrees, they don’t need that much heat to get their hair straight,” he said. “So if you can get by with turning the flat iron down quite a bit and save yourself a lot of damage then that is my recommendation.”