Iyanla Vanzant Reveals Why She Really Thinks Fans Watch ‘Fix My Life’: It’s Not For ‘Healing’

‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ returns to OWN on Oct. 31 for its seventh season and the inspirational life coach has her own theory about why people tune into the show.

While celebs like Tamar Braxton and regular folk have turned to Iyanla Vanzant to fix their life, the spiritual teacher herself thinks fans of her show watch it for an entirely different reason.

Viewers tune into Iyanla: Fix My Life, the New York Times best selling author says, to get information and learn.

“I think that our show resonates because we address many of the topics that people talk about around the kitchen table or around the water cooler or on text or on Facebook,” the 67-year-old tells HollywoodLife. “We address many of those topics, publicly, in a way that probably hasn’t been seen.

“But also because we give information for addressing the issue, the challenge, whatever it is. By watching the guests, people get an idea of how they can approach it, or what maybe [is] missing in their situation, so they can begin to address their own challenges and issues.”

What they’re definitely not tuning in for is healing; for the life coach to literally fix what they’re going through. “The other thing I think that brings people to Fix My Life is they’re not coming for the healing,” Iyanla says. “They’re coming for the information that will lead to the healing. That’s what we do and they get to see it in real time and see the results. So, I think that’s what keeps people interested.”

While Iyanla: Fix My Life may be informative, fans know that it’s hard work for the people involved and can be, well, messy. While guests may say they want healing, they don’t always like facing the truth about how their behavior affects their family. There are tears, shouting, screaming and people storming off and refusing to engage or even wait for their breakthrough.

And, yes, fans should expect fireworks during the two-hour season premiere on Oprah Winfrey’s Network on Oct. 31 when Iyanla works with Love & Hip Hop Miami star Shay Johnson and her family.

For the rest of us at home, the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have clipped so many wings, forcing millions of people across America to spend months with their family, giving them the time and space to face things that may feel uncomfortable. It’s hard to hide from a toxic situation if you can’t go to work or school for eight to nine hours a day, or if you can’t socialize with friends, party or go to the gym.

That in itself, in Iyanla’s eyes, is not a bad thing. “I’ve said from the very beginning [of] the pandemic that…Mr. Corona was an opportunity for all of us to really lift the rug up and deal with all of the hidden issues in the home, in the workplace, in the economy, in politics,” she says. “And it did just what it came to do. It came to wake us up. It came to reveal the issues. It came to give us the opportunity to take our laser beam from the outside and turn it inside.

“We’ve been focusing out, everything is out and the corona came to focus in. So I think what I would say to people is fear not. Don’t be afraid of what you find, of what you discover and, now that you’ve had some time to see where you are and what’s going on, make some conscious choices based on the truth of who you are, what you feel and what you want.” Season 7 of Iyanla: Fix My Life premieres on OWN on Oct. 31 at 9pm ET/PT.