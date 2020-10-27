Whoopi Goldberg Skewers Jared Kushner For Insulting Black Americans: ‘Like A Fart In A Dust Storm’

Whoopi Goldberg called out Jared Kushner during ‘The View’, saying the Trump’s SIL’s empty words about supposedly helping Black people were ‘like a fart in a dust storm.’

Whoopi Goldberg went off on Jared Kushner on The View, condemning the president’s advisor and son-in-law for his derogatory comments about Black Americans and success. “Boy am I getting tired of hearing this crap from people who don’t know anything about what’s going on. Here’s what is wrong for me. If you want people to stop bitching about stuff, then do something about it,” Goldberg said on the October 27 episode. “You want people to stop saying ‘Hey, stop shooting us,’ then stop shooting us!

KUSHNER ON BLACK AMERICANS’ SUCCESS: The co-hosts and @bariweiss weigh in on presidential adviser Jared Kushner saying Pres. Trump wants to help Black Americans, but they have to “want to be successful” for his policies to work. https://t.co/xXtKPeOzsq pic.twitter.com/W1HCqSOJbp — The View (@TheView) October 27, 2020

Kushner, 39, has come under fire for his October 26 appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, said. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Goldberg, 64, called out Kushner for his message, that Donald Trump wants to help Black Americans — they just apparently don’t want it hard enough. “You want to understand what’s going on in the Black community, ask the white folks that are marching with all these Black Lives Matter kids, ’cause they’re saying, ‘We get it, why don’t you?'” Whoopi said on The View. The Trump administration saying they want to pass legislation or have good intentions isn’t enough: there needs to be action behind those words.

“When you talk about what you’re going to do for the Black community, don’t tell me you’re going to pass this law or that law, because you had an opportunity to do that,” the EGOT winner said. “What I want you to do is I want you to address the issues. If you address the issues then I’ll have some faith. When you do this, this is like a fart in a dust storm. It’s gone.”