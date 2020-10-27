Willow Smith ‘Surprised’ By Backlash Megan Thee Stallion Faced From Black Women After Shooting

The criticism the rapper faced sparked the conversation on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ with the co-hosts exploring the murky world of mean girl culture.

Willow Smith, 19, is confessing that she found the criticism Megan Thee Stallion faced after getting shot this summer, “jarring.” And she was especially surprised that much of the backlash came from Black women.

The Hollywood Hills incident sparked this week’s topic on the latest episode of Red Table Talk, which is available on Facebook Watch.

After Megan was shot in both feet in July, the 25-year-old rapper was forced to defend herself online as fans and trolls alike disbelieved that she was a victim. Canadian artist Tory Lanez has since been charged with assaulting her. He denies being responsible.

“A disturbing reaction unfolded. Women came out in full force, publicly mocking and criticizing and doubting Meg…” Jada Pinkett-Smith said on Red Table Talk, recounting what happened. “Meg clapped back at the hurtful gossip, urging women to check themselves before being nasty to other women. It got us all really thinking how we as Black women treat one another and the roots of this toxic mean girl culture.”

“It was really jarring to me because it was almost like we don’t even take care of our own,” Willow said about the comments, which included people accusing Megan of lying. In comments flashed up during the episode (see above), one person wrote on Instagram, “Bullets?? Girl stop lying.” Another person victim blamed Megan, writing, “YOU provoked it.”

Willow’s grandmother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (aka Gammy), weighed in, saying, “That’s really painful too, that we are – as a culture – are attacking one another. Jada agreed, adding, “Absolutely, and even we as Black women, understanding what we’re up against, culturally and in society. And so, it was really disheartening.”

When Gammy asked if Jada and Willow were surprised, Willow admitted that she was. “I kind of was… [considering] that it’s coming from Black women,” the teen said.

Later in the episode, Willow, accused her mom Jada of being harder on her than she was on her brother, Jaden, 22. “I also want to bring up, there is a difference between how Black moms will treat their daughters and their sons,” she said. Speaking to Willow, Gammy and their two guests, sports journalists, Cari Champion and Jemele Hill, Jada agreed.

“She might have a point because I’d be like, ‘No you gotta be on it… ‘” the actress said, explaining her parenting approach. Speaking as a Black woman raising a Black woman, she said, “That’s coming from ‘cause I gotta be on it, we gotta be on it, because I know [in] this world… we gotta work harder. And then I be like. ‘And his father will deal with that, cause you mine…’”

Jada added, “Because for me I knew that she’s gonna have it twice as hard. I needed you to be strong because I know what this world is like for us as Black women.”