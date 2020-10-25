The Rock’s Bulging Arm Muscles Look Bigger Than Ever As He Poses Before A Sunday Workout

It seems nothing stops Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from working out! The actor has been hitting the gym, and bulked up bigger than ever while in quarantine.

Nobody works out as hard as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson! The former wrestling champ took to Instagram on October 25, showing off his huge physique while hitting the gym for a Sunday session. “Same game, different levels Same hell, different devils,” he captioned the pic, referencing the words on the back of his sleeveless, grey hoodie. “many of you know this gospel … Training in my new @projectrock prototypes that’ll hit the market top of 2021 – including this cutoff hoodie designed for sweat and fun pain. Now we go to school, son.”

Many of his followers were quick to jump in the comments section, noting how ripped he looked. “That’s not the rock, it’s a boulder,” one follower joked, while another commented, “HOLY CROW are you HUGE!!!” Of course, gym snaps aren’t the only thing he shares on his IG page, on which he boasts 200 million followers. In addition to his incredible, motivational workout videos and sweet moments with his young daughters, he absolutely owns the category of awesome throwback photos.

Most recently, the Fast and Furious star shared a sweet thowback of himself at at the age of 11, dressed in his dad’s championship wrestling gear. In the caption, he made fun of his pre-pubescent body, writing, “A lil’ throwback action to 1983, when I was 11 years old – I used to LOVE putting on my dad’s wrestling trunks, boots, jacket and championship belts – dreaming of one day becoming a pro wrestling champion.”

The Rock’s dad Rocky Johnson — who sadly passed away at the age of 72 earlier this year — was also a professional wrestler, who went by the nickname of “The Soul Patrol” with his partner Tony Atlas. The men became the first black WWE tag-team champions in 1983, and Dwayne followed in his dad’s footsteps, winning his first world championship in the WWF in 1998, and later becoming a legend in the WWE.