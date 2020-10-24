J Balvin Reveals Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy, 8, Was ‘Jamming’ To His Song ‘Mi Gente’ Before The Remix

J Balvin sat down for a chat with DJ Khaled, opening up about his collaboration with Queen Bey and how her daughter Blue Ivy inspired the ‘Mi Gente’ remix.

Super Bowl Half Time star J Balvin has credited Beyonce‘s daughter Blue Ivy with inspiring the pair to team up for a remix of “Mi Gente”. Fans have the eight-year-old to thank for the popular hit, according to the reggaetonero singer who sat down for a chat with DJ Khaled on his Amazon Music podcast, The First One. He told listeners about Queen Bey’s daughter “jamming” out to his original song, “Mi Gente”.

“Her daughter was just like jamming and jamming to ‘Mi Gente,'” the singer explained. “So I received a call from my friend, Melissa, who told me, ‘The only thing I hear in this house or everywhere we go is ‘Mi Gente’ because Blue is just like in love with the song’. So Beyoncé was always jamming to it and JAY-Z was always jamming to it.”

“So I said, if Beyoncé’s daughter loves it, why don’t you tell her if she wants to jump on the remix? The worst she can say is no, right?” After his friend asked the “Crazy In Love” singer whether she would want to get involved he was told that she was “super down.” He added, “I’m never gonna forget that because then we performed that at Coachella. On her very first show at Coachella,” he marveled, adding, “When I was recording this song, I already knew it was going to be a global hit…I really felt it inside of me.”

The remix dropped in September, and the duo performed it during Bey’s second headlining performance at Coachella in April 2018. Blue Ivy is certainly renowned for inspiring her superstar mom. Most recently, her mini-me made an appearance in the new Ivy Park campaign, for her collab with Adidas which is set to drop next week. During the line’s promo video, Bey could be heard saying, “I tried to make sure I got five minutes in the bathtub every day,” as the video cut to a shot of her in a bubby bath, while wearing sneakers! “It was difficult because I still got ‘mommy!’” Bey was heard saying, as the video cut to a shot of Blue peeking around her bathroom door. Too cute!