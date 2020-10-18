Dream Kardashian, 3, Has A Blast Playing Ring Toss & Connect 4 At Big Brother King Cairo’s 8th Birthday

Dream Kardashian is growing up so quickly! The daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian looked adorable at her brother King Cairo’s birthday party.

Dream Kardashian looked so happy celebrating her big bro King Cairo‘s eighth birthday! The son of Blac Chyna and Tyga celebrated the milestone on October 16, and little Dream was on hand to help him have the best time at his party! An adorable clip posted to Instagram showed Dream doing a ring toss from behind a red and white striped barrier. She rocked a white tee, denim shorts, and white sneakers as she pulled her curls locks back into a high ponytail.

Another clip showed the three-year-old playing a game of life-sized connect four, as she had a blast at what appeared to be a circus themed party. King Cairo’s dad Tyga also took to his social media, and shared a pic of the youngster looking like the coolest eight-year-old ever! He rocked a black tee, gold shorts, black sneakers and dark shades, as he accessorized with a dozen chains around his neck. He wore his dark hair in braids and threw up the peace sign, while posing in front of massive balloons which read “Happy Birthday”.

While Dream and King Cairo share the same mom, the little girl’s dad is Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Rob Kardashian. The proud father-of-one recently shared an adorable trio of snaps, which showed his mini-me daughter smiling and pulling funny faces while posing in front of a Halloween-themed bowl. The stylish toddler rocked a light pink Versace hoodie, and allowed her curly brown locks to cascade down her shoulders while showing off her personality.

The youngster, who will turn four on November 10, also posed for a cute pic with her cousins Saint West and Chicago West, two of aunty Kim Kardashian‘s kids. The KKW Beauty mogul took to Instagram on October 15, writing “Nothing fills my heart more.” The photo showed the trio, who are all close in age, laughing while laying on their backs in the grass. Our hearts!