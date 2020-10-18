Amy Duggar Fires Back At Internet Troll Who Says She Should ‘Pop Out’ More Kids: ‘The Audacity’

Reality star Amy Duggar has clapped back at a fan who offered their unsolicited thoughts on how many kids she should have.

Amy Duggar doesn’t have time for internet trolls. The mother-of-one has fired back at a social media user who offered their unsolicited advice on whether the reality star should have more children. Amy gave birth to her son Daxton Ryan one year ago, and took to Instagram on October 18 to “speak [her] mind” about a direct message she received. “I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!?” the niece of Jim Bob Duggar wrote.

“I’m flabbergasted that someone would have the audacity to type these words to anyone!! I mean. Who in their right mind says ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!” The screenshot which Amy shared to Instagram, with the name redacted, was an iMessage which read, “Aren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20.” The person then continued, “I think your body is fine to have more. You have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday.”

In her caption, Amy emphasized how “tired” she was having undergone a c-section and now raising a toddler. “C- sections are no joke and vertigo is/ was very hard on me. I still get dizzy sometimes but I’m getting stronger everyday,” she wrote. “This pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game. I need to give it my all. Children are such a blessing, but I can’t imagine being pregnant again right now. I’d be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that’s ok to admit.”