Amy Duggar, 33, Shows Off ‘Not Magazine Perfect’ Post-Baby Body In Revealing Post — See Pics

Amy Duggar wholly embraced her post-baby body, posting untouched images to her Instagram account in celebration of ‘all the mamas out there!’

Amy Duggar is bearing her body for all the new moms out there! The reality TV personality, 33, took to her Instagram on Jan. 30 to show her fans just what her post-baby body really looks like, and proudly wrote a bold caption to go along with the unfiltered, untouched images. “My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me,” Amy began the caption to her post, which featured four mirror selfies of the mother-of-one. Amy’s makeup free face shown so brightly and poised in the images, and her message carried a sentiment we can all get behind.

“When I look in the mirror I see a MOM,” Amy continued. “And there is no greater honor, love or blessing!” Of course, given Amy’s incredible platform — including over 400 thousand followers — she used the post as an opportunity to uplift her fellow mothers. “To all the mamas out there struggling to except [accept] their new figure just remember every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that!”

As Amy’s caption continued, she noted a lot of body positivity and taking motherhood a day at a time. “Your body is powerful and made you a mother,” she went on. “Forget society’s standards on what is beautiful! You’re a bad *ss, be patient with your progress and love yourself.” Amy’s message earned a lot of love from her followers, who left a slew of loving comments on her post. What’s more, fans were so impressed with Amy’s words, especially considering they came from a first time mom!

Amy and her husband, Dillon King, welcomed their first child, a son named Daxton Ryan, on Oct. 9. The couple were positively over the moon to have welcomed their healthy bundle of joy, calling Daxton “perfection.” Fans are so excited to see how Amy continues to embrace motherhood. She’s clearly off to an amazing start!