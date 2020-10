How Nikki Bella Feels About Ex-Fiancé John Cena’s Surprise Wedding To Shay Shariatzadeh

HollywoodLife. A second source reveals how John and Nikki feel about each other now, two years after the split that broke WWE fans’ hearts at the time. “Nikki and John had a relationship and friendship that was as unique as possible and the time they spent together will never be forgotten. But with the heartache that relationship brought there is still an endless amount of respect,” a second source who’s close to the exes EXCLUSIVELY tells

Despite their respect for one another, there was one major issue in the relationship: John didn’t want kids , and Nikki did. However, John did offer to reverse his vasectomy to make Nikki happy, but she didn’t want him to go through with something that he didn’t really wish for. “John is a class act and Nikki is no nonsense. She is now a mother and has a beautiful child she never would have had with John,” our second source adds. “The life she had with John was great, but the life she has now is greater and she only hopes he can say the same. She is very happy for his happiness.”

Despite their differences, Nikki made it clear that she didn’t develop a wandering eye while she was engaged to John — even while she was competing with Artem on DWTS in 2017! “That’s the crazy thing being with him [Artem] now, is there was none of those feelings at all,” Nikki insisted on the Oct. 13 episode of The Bellas podcast.

Like John, Nikki has also moved on to a new lover: her former dance partner on Dancing with the Stars, Artem Chigvintsev , whom she welcomed a son namedwith this past July. “She’s still adjusting to the thrill of motherhood and can’t wait to marry Artem in her dream wedding,” our source continues. Artem proposed to Nikki in Nov. 2019, and the Total Bellas star is still waiting to join the married life like John. However, “Nikki couldn’t ask for anything more and she’s glad that John found everything he’s looking for, too,” our source clarifies.