Beyonce & More Stars Honor George Floyd On What Would Have Been His 47th Birthday

Beyonce, Kerry Washington, and more celebrities shared touching birthday messages to the late George Floyd on Oct. 14, the day he would have turned 47, and many included demands for change.

George Floyd is being remembered by some of the biggest celebrities in the world on what would have been his 47th birthday. The late African American man, whose death during an arrest in Minneapolis, MN in May, sparked a demand for racial justice by people across the nation, was brought back into the spotlight with touching photos and messages by stars such as Beyonce, 39, Kerry Washington, 43, and even presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77. Some of their wishes were simple yet effective while others used the special day as a way to remind people of the justice that many are still seeking when it comes to Black lives.

Beyonce

Beyonce took to her own website to share a photo of a young smiling George sitting at a desk and writing, along with a sweet birthday message. “HAPPY ETERNAL BIRTHDAY GEORGE FLOYD,” the message read. It joined several other loving birthday messages she has for friends and inspirations on the site.

Kerry Washington

Kerry took to Twitter to mention George’s birthday and urge her followers to vote. “#Vote because #GeorgeFloyd should be turning 47 today,” her tweet read. The actress’ message comes four months after she publicly revealed that the protests that happened in response to George’s death gave her “hope and encouragement”, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Joe Biden

Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, and he should be alive to celebrate it. I made a promise to his family that I won’t let him become just another hashtag — and I’ll work every day as president to keep that promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 14, 2020

Joe also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on George’s birthday and revealed a promise he made to his family. “Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, and he should be alive to celebrate it. I made a promise to his family that I won’t let him become just another hashtag — and I’ll work every day as president to keep that promise,” he wrote.

Kamala Harris

Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends. We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 14, 2020

Joe’s running mate Kamala Harris, 55, brought up justice and the future in her tweet about George’s birthday. “Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends. We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force,” she wrote, referring to the filmed chokehold Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, had George in during his arrest.

Martin Luther King III

George Floyd should be celebrating his 47th birthday today with his family. Instead, his family continues to mourn his loss. We must continue our fight against police brutality and systemic racism so there is never again a death like George Floyd's. #SayHisName — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) October 14, 2020

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III, 62, who is the oldest son of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, also wrote a tweet in honor of George, and brought up “systemic racism.” “George Floyd should be celebrating his 47th birthday today with his family. Instead, his family continues to mourn his loss. We must continue our fight against police brutality and systemic racism so there is never again a death like George Floyd’s. #SayHisName,” it read.

At the time of George’s birthday, Chauvin is facing multiple felony charges relating to his death, including second-degree murder and manslaughter. He was released on Oct. 7 after posting a $1 million conditional bond and was given allowance to reside outside of the state of Minnesota on Oct. 9.