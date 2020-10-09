Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

The stars kicked off the first week of October in style & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From Emily Ratajkowski to Kendall Jenner – the celeb set rung in the new month of October in some seriously fabulous outfits. From crop tops to blazers – we loved all of the ensembles worn by the stars and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily, 29, was out in New York City on Oct. 7 when she rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a Nasty Gal Ft. Emrata Power Through Cropped Blazer with nothing underneath, paired with high-waisted Nasty Gal Ft. Emrata Power Through Wide-Leg Pants, Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoops Earrings, Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, and a pair of Nike M2k Tekno Sneakers.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall, 24, showed off her fabulous figure when she was out in Malibu on Oct. 8 rocking a pair of tight high-waisted gray pants with a matching short-sleeve crop top that put her abs on full display. She accessorized her look with a The Row Margaux White Bag, a pair of Dmy by Dmy Preston Sunglasses, and a nude Skims Seamless Face Mask.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin, 23, was out in LA on Oct. 7 when she rocked a super short tan Jacquemus Alzou Cropped Cardigan on top of a Jacquemus Valensole V-Neck Rib-Knitted Bra Top paired with high-waisted Levi’s 501 Jeans. She accessorized with Versace Artifact Mules in Red, an Anita Ko Bunny Necklace, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoop Earrings, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, 22, looked casually chic in Hollywood on Oct. 8 when she wore a cropped chunky knit turtleneck sweater with skintight high-waisted black leggings. She topped her look off with a pair of Rick Owens x Birkenstock Arizona sandals and a Fendi Kan I Tappetino Velvet Shoulder Bag.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, 24, rocked a funky ’90s ensemble when she was in NYC on Oct. 6 when she wore a pair of Metropolis Vintage 1990S Nylon Sweatpants with a Dolce & Gabbana Vintage Supernature Original Sin Top, a Prada Mini Brown Nylon and Leather Shoulder Bag, a Chrome Hearts Tiny Ch Cross Earring, a Wildflower Libra Phone Case, a Mejuri Heirloom Ring, Jennifer Fisher Drew Hoop Earrings, and a pair of Nike x Off-White The Ten Air Presto Sneakers.