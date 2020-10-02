Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

Believe it or not, it’s already October & some of our fave stars rang in the new fall season in fabulous outfits & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Fall is officially in season and now that the weather is getting a bit chiller, the stars are whipping out some of their best autumnal looks. We love this time of year because the fashion is so much fun. Coats and sweaters are abundant, as are all different styles of jeans. From Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian, there were so many amazing outfits this week and we rounded up all the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Jennifer Lopez

JLo, 51, looked casually chic when she was out in East Hampton on Sept. 26 rocking a pair of light-wash high-waisted ripped jeans with a white T-shirt tucked in. On top of her shirt, she rocked a super oversized and cozy striped Coach Shearling Cardigan and she accessorized with a Katie May Ivory Disco Ball Mask, a pair of white sneakers, and Quay x Jlo Reina Sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian

Kim, 39, was looking fabulous, as always, when she was out in Malibu on Sept. 28. The mother-of-four rocked a sheer blue corset tank top with a pair of high-waisted Jasmine Leather White Leather Chaps, white Manolo Blahnik Ripta Snake Slide Mules, and a gorgeous half-up half-down hairstyle.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 24, was in Milan on Sept. 27 for Fashion Week, when she showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve black turtleneck dress with a massive slit on the side, revealing her long legs. On top of the frock, she wore a cropped brown cardigan sweater and she accessorized with her favorite pair of Prada Monolith Platform Boots, a nude Skims Seamless Face Mask, Dmy by Dmy Preston Sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton Pouchette Eva Bag.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin, 23, was out in Malibu on Sept. 28 when she looked sophisticated and sexy in her ensemble. The model wore a pair of skintight black Saint Laurent Fall 2020 Shiny Vinyl Pants with a V-neck latex top tucked in and a mustard yellow Saint Laurent Fall 2020 Wool Blazer on top. She accessorized with a pair of Saint Laurent Fall 2020 Buckle Pumps, an Akings First Aid Face Mask, an Anita Ko Sagittarius Zodiac Coin Pendant with Diamond Frame, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, a Saint Laurent Cassandra Bag, her favorite Jennifer Fisher Mini Samira Hoop Earrings, and a gold Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, 22, was out in Hollywood on Sept. 24 when she rocked a super oversized white button-down 437 the Haven Shirt with a pair of tiny Re/Done The High Rise Shorts. She pulled her look together with a baby pink face mask, a Xiv Karats Custom 14Kt Gold and Diamond Fifi Necklace, Dmy by Dmy Valentina Sunglasses in Black, a Suzanne Kalan Sparkler Bar 18Kt Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace, a Jacquie Aiche 31 Diamond Emily Necklace, a pair of Nike Mk2 Tekno Sneakers, and a Fendi Kan I Tappetino Velvet Shoulder Bag.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk, 34, was out walking her daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in NYC on Oct. 1, when she showed off her amazingly long, toned legs. She rocked a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a pair of super tiny, high-waisted Skims Cozy Knit Shorts with the matching Skims Cozy Knit Tank and a long Skims Cozy Knit Robe on top. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather knee-high heeled boots, a By Far Eve Zebrina Bag, and a Jennifer Zeuner Theresa Cross Necklace.