Kristen Doute Reveals Why She’s ‘Grateful’ To Be Friends With Stassi & Katie Again After Ending Feud

Kristen Doute chatted with HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview on where she stands with Stassi Schroeder & Katie Maloney today.

Kristen Doute, 37, appears to have found her way back with BFF’s turned enemies turned BFF’s again Stassi Schroeder, 32, and Katie Maloney, 32. Things have smoothed over between the three ladies after they got the axe from Vanderpump Rules which has had its positives for them in the months since. “I’m really grateful,” Kristen told HL exclusively. “When everything happened with what happened with VPR, I definitely leaned on Stassi immediately. It was kind of like a no brainer for me. I didn’t know if anyone else would understand how I was feeling and what I was thinking and what I was going through at that time.”

There was hesitation for Kristen though in regards to her and Stassi rekindling their friendship as they’ve had quite a back and forth history together. “I’m really grateful that she let me back into her life with open arms even though I wasn’t sure if it was going to be temporary and fleeting or something more permanent,” she revealed. “I really didn’t know what it was going to look like but I just know when times are hard you lean on the people that you consider family.”

“Although the girls and I, as everyone knows, didn’t really have a friendship anymore at that point, it was so much bigger than the fights and so much bigger than how we all felt and it didn’t mean that those things were disappearing and we were just back to normal,” Kristen continued. “But I really needed Stassi at that point and Katie welcomed me back with open arms as well, so I’m just so grateful because that’s just what I really needed were the people that knew me best in Los Angeles.”

Kristen also admitted that her friendship with the two girls is “different” now compared to what it used to be. “It’s not talk on the phone every single day, text you my every thought type of friendship, but I don’t know if that really has to do with our breakup.”

” I just think that we all grew up in our own separate ways, so I actually really like what we have right now,” she said. “It’s definitely not the same, but I don’t think any of us wanted it to be the same. I feel really comfortable calling them if I need something. I feel comfortable sending them funny text messages as I did. We hang out in group settings again. We hang out alone which is really nice. So I just think we’re slowly working back to something as close as what we had, so I just think it’ll be really different and I think that’s a really good thing.”