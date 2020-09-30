Jill Duggar Shares Confession About Using Birth Control With Husband: We ‘Want To Be Careful’

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard would love more kids, but until they’re ready, they’re being careful. The married couple confessed in a Q&A that Jill is currently using birth control.

Jill Duggar just got real with her fans. The former Counting On star, 29, and mother of two revealed in a YouTube Q&A session that she uses a form of non-hormonal birth control. This may seem surprising, considering she comes from a deeply religious family of 19 children, but for Jill and husband Derick Dillard, 31, it’s their preferred choice. They “want to be careful,” they explained in the September 30 video.

″We’re more natural-minded,″ Jill said, explaining why she opts for non-hormonal. ″Eventually, we want to have more kids and stuff — lord willing — so we don’t want to mess too much with all of that and potentially cause problems.″ She did not elaborate on what potential problems she believes taking hormonal birth control causes. Derick chimed in to say that Jill will “probably” go off birth control when they decide to have more kids.

Jill and Derick are the parents of two sons: Israel David Dillard, 5, and Samuel Scott Dillard, 3. The couple is open to expanding their family — but they have their limits. “We would love more kids if God chooses to give us more. And secondly, how many? I don’t know. I don’t know that we have a number. Probably not 20 kids,” the 19 Kids and Counting star stated. Jill isn’t actually the first Duggar to admit to using birth control. Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said that they actually used it during the early days of their marriage. You know… before having 19 kids.

In a previous Q&A, Jill and Derick said that they’re also open to adopting a child. “We’re not going to rule anything out… Derick’s mom was adopted, so adoption’s always had like a place in our heart — a special place in our heart,” Jill told their fans. “But we’ll see. We’re not saying no, never or anything yet.”