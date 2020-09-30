Watch
Jill Duggar Shares Confession About Using Birth Control With Husband: We ‘Want To Be Careful’

Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
The Duggar family visit the "Today Show" and pose for a group photo outside the Olive Garden in Times Square. Pictured: Duggar family,Duggar family Michelle Duggar James Duggar Ref: SPL285865 070611 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben at Southern Woman's Show in Orlando, Florida. The couple is expecting their first child in 5 weeks they said on stage to the audience. The Women's Show had the couple play a honeymoon game while on stage. Pictured: Jessa Duggar Seewald,Jessa Duggar SeewaldBen SeewaldFans wait to get autographs from Jessa Duggar SeewaldRef: SPL1129926 260915 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben at Southern Woman's Show in Orlando, Florida. The couple is expecting their first child in 5 weeks they said on stage to the audience. The Women's Show had the couple play a honeymoon game while on stage. Pictured: Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald,Jessa Duggar SeewaldBen SeewaldFans wait to get autographs from Jessa Duggar SeewaldRef: SPL1129926 260915 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard would love more kids, but until they’re ready, they’re being careful. The married couple confessed in a Q&A that Jill is currently using birth control.

Jill Duggar just got real with her fans. The former Counting On star, 29, and mother of two revealed in a YouTube Q&A session that she uses a form of non-hormonal birth control. This may seem surprising, considering she comes from a deeply religious family of 19 children, but for Jill and husband Derick Dillard, 31, it’s their preferred choice. They “want to be careful,” they explained in the September 30 video.

″We’re more natural-minded,″ Jill said, explaining why she opts for non-hormonal. ″Eventually, we want to have more kids and stuff — lord willing — so we don’t want to mess too much with all of that and potentially cause problems.″ She did not elaborate on what potential problems she believes taking hormonal birth control causes. Derick chimed in to say that Jill will “probably” go off birth control when they decide to have more kids.

Jill Duggar Derick Dillard
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard discussed birth control and more in a new Q&A (YouTube)

Jill and Derick are the parents of two sons: Israel David Dillard, 5, and Samuel Scott Dillard, 3. The couple is open to expanding their family — but they have their limits. “We would love more kids if God chooses to give us more. And secondly, how many? I don’t know. I don’t know that we have a number. Probably not 20 kids,” the 19 Kids and Counting star stated. Jill isn’t actually the first Duggar to admit to using birth control. Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said that they actually used it during the early days of their marriage. You know… before having 19 kids.

In a previous Q&A, Jill and Derick said that they’re also open to adopting a child. “We’re not going to rule anything out… Derick’s mom was adopted, so adoption’s always had like a place in our heart — a special place in our heart,” Jill told their fans. “But we’ll see. We’re not saying no, never or anything yet.”