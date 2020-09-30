Maisie Williams & More Stars Show Up In Style For Paris Fashion Week — See Photos

As COVID-19 restrictions ease around the world, some of the top names in fashion touched down in France for Paris Fashion Week. See all of the best looks.

The show must go on! Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, are among the celebs who have stepped out at Paris Fashion Week, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has drastically impacted the fashion industry, however Spring Summer 2021 collections will be presented in Paris this week through a combination of digital and IRL offerings. The adorable couple turned heads as they arrived at the Dior Spring 2021 show in matching khaki ensembles.

Decked out in Dior, Maisie styled her oversized coat as a mini dress, and added a pair of khaki rain boots, a small black handbag and a beige protective face mask. Meanwhile, her beau put his own spin on things, opting for a chic trench coast, black pants, and a monogrammed, beige cross-body tote. Reuben also rocked black dress shoes, which featured the designer’s name spray painted across the front, along with a face mask that matched Maisie’s.

The pair arrived at the September 29 show alongside fashion insiders, however many of the big names who generally frequent shows during September Fashion Week opted to stay home. It comes amid major change in the industry, which has seen the shuttering of businesses, major supply chains disruptions, mass layoffs across all areas of the business, and record low stock prices. Nevertheless, some of the world’s biggest fashion houses have forged ahead.

It has resulted in a Fashion Week presentation unlike anything ever seen before. France’s governing body for the fashion industry, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, announced shows will take place from September 28 to October 6. So far, fashion fans have been treated to shows from Coperni, Koché, and Dior, while Chanel and Louis Vuitton are both expected to present their new collections later in the week. Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the best looks from on and off the runway.