Adrienne Bailon Reveals How She Spots Lip-Syncing On ‘I Can See Your Voice’: I’m The ‘Vocal Forensics’

Adrienne Bailon is one of the celebrity panelists on the new FOX show ‘I Can See Your Voice.’ She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL and revealed the tricks she uses to try and figure out if a contestant is lip-syncing.

I Can See Your Voice is the latest musical guessing game on FOX. The new show features a rotating panel of celebrity detectives who help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Through clues, interrogation, and lip-syncing challenges, the contestant has to figure out the truth. Adrienne Bailon is one of those celebrity detectives, and she revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the tools she uses to help pinpoint lip-syncing.

“The three things that I mainly look for, especially in the lip-sync challenge, is I look for their breathing, which is a strange thing to look at,” Adrienne told HollywoodLife. “But I have to figure out if the voice that I’m hearing is something that they actually recorded or is this just some random person’s voice we’re hearing? I always find that as a vocalist, their breathing is at the same spot as that vocal is breathing in. That is like a tell-tale. I’ll look for if they breathe in the same spot or how they enunciate certain words and how they move their mouth. I try to be super technical. I’m like the vocal forensics on the show.”

Adrienne admitted that being a singer herself is “somewhat helpful” in breaking down the clues and lip-sync challenges, but it’s a “gamble.” She noted that “you don’t have to be qualified in any area to be able to guess in this show.” The Real co-host said that she loves seeing “families come together” to watch the show. “I love that it’s family-friendly, especially during these times when we’re spending a lot of time at home. It gives us something to look forward to,” she said.

Over the course of the first season, there will be many incredible celebrity performances from Jordin Sparks, Robin Thicke, and more. Adrienne raved to HollywoodLife that Nicole Scherzinger is “going to blow everyone away with her performance.”

Adrienne is an amazing singer herself. She’s shown off her incredible vocals in the group 3LW and in The Cheetah Girls movies. Adrienne recently was the Flamingo on The Masked Singer. She will be singing on I Can See Your Voice as well! She admitted the performance was “super exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Doing it wasn’t so bad because it’s actually a song that I sang on The Masked Singer. For The Masked Singer fans out there, you got to tune in to see which one. But if I think about it airing, it’ll make me nervous.” I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.