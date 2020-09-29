Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Nearly Left Hollywood 2 Years Ago: ‘It Became Fantasy To Me’

Jennifer Aniston almost gave up acting altogether, she revealed in a new interview, after an experience in Hollywood left her questioning everything.

Jennifer Aniston confessed that she once contemplated quitting acting, and avoiding the limelight altogether after a disastrous project left her feeling disillusioned with the industry. The Emmy-winning actress, 51, told friends Jason Bateman and Will Arnett on their Smartless podcast (listen below) that before being presented with the opportunity to do the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, she started second guessing her career choices.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind,” she said, “which it never did before.” Jennifer clarified that this period of uncertainty happened before landing The Morning Show. She had just completed an “unprepared project” that, in her words, “sucked the life” out of her. “We’ve all been a part of them, you always say: ‘I’ll never again! Never again! I will never back up into a start date!'” She explained that the script “wasn’t ready,” and was in limbo for three months.

She thought about leaving Hollywood behind for good, she told Jason and Will, starting to see fame as a “fantasy.” As for what she would do if she were no longer acting? “Interior design, probably,” she mused. “I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.” Thankfully, Jennifer reconsidered and went on to star in the role that’s garnered her a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

Jennifer also touched on her favorite roles during the podcast interview. She loved playing Rachel Green on Friends most of all, of course! She also has a soft spot for the projects she’s filmed with longtime friend Adam Sandler. “I always love shooting with Sandler. Just Go With It was super fun,” she gushed. “We’ve known each other since we were 19.”