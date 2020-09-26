5 Things
Hollywood Life

Polow Da Don: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Trump Gave A Shout Out To During Atlanta Rally

polow
AP Images
August 4th 2020 - Musician Neil Young has filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump Campaign claiming copyright infringement and unauthorized usage of his songs and music. - File Photo by: KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 7/12/19 Neil Young and The Promise of the Real performing in concert at British Summertime 2019, Hyde Park, London, England, UK.
(FILE) Rihanna's Charity Donates $5 Million for Global Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Relief. Rihanna's charity organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, has donated $5 million to support efforts combating the novel coronavirus. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 14: Singer Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty) wearing a John Galliano evening coat from William Vintage along with a necklace and bracelets by David Webb arrives at the AFI FEST 2019 - Opening Night Gala - Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Queen And Slim' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Panic! At The Disco perform during the 2019 Rick in Rio Music Festival held in the Olympic Park of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 3, 2019. (​Photo by Fernanda Balster/Fotoarena/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Celebrities arrive at the 59th Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. 12 Feb 2017 Pictured: Adele. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA17375_057.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Donald Trump surprised supporters when he gave a shoutout to music producer Polow Da Don, who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and The Pussycat Dolls.

Rapper and music producer Polow Da Don got a surprising shoutout from President Donald Trump at a rally in Atlanta. With his campaign trail blazing ahead of the November election, Trump made a recent stop in Georgia, and noticed the well-known musician was in the crowd. “You know Don King used to call me ‘The Don.’ He still does, actually,” the POTUS said to the audience. Born Jamal Fincher Jones, the Atlanta-based producer has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Here’s 5 things to know about him.

1. He has previously shown support for Trump. Polow has publicly backed Donald Trump in the past, and has come under scrutiny not only for his political stance but for other controversies. Having been in the industry for more than two decades, he once referred to himself as the “King of the White girls”. After his most recent shout out from the President, fans on Twitter voiced their disappointment, with one writing, “I’m ashamed of Polow da don. You got too many gems in the culture to go that way.”

2. He has worked with big names across multiple genres. The music industry titan made a name for himself producing hits for the likes of Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Chris Brown, Nelly, and Usher. Some of his biggest chart toppers include Nicki’s career-defining song “Anaconda”, the early 2000s hit “Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls, and “Love in This Club” by Usher.

polow
Polow Da Don got a shoutout from Donald Trump. Image: AP Images

3. Polow was part of a group called Jim Crow early in his career. He left college early to pursue a career with his group Jim Crow, and they were signed to Sony Music in 1999. The group released two albums titled “Crow’s Nest” and “Right Quick” however they were shortly dropped by their label. He went on to form a group within the Southern hip hop genre with big names like Timbaland, Sean P, Pastor Troy, G Rock, and Bubba Sparxxx. The group never released any of their own music, and Polow then began producing beats. His earliest beats were used for tracks like “Runaway Love” by Ludacris, thus beginning his career as a producer.

4. His cousin is R&B singer Monica. Polow is related to another big name in Atlanta music: Monica. She recently faced off  against her former 90s rival Brandy, 41, in an epic Verzuz battle.

5. Polow has won multiple awards. He has received multiple accolades, including Songwriter of the Year in both 2008 and 2009 at the BMI Annual Pop Awards.