Billboard Music Awards 2020 Nominations: Taylor Swift & More Nominees — Full List

The Billboard Music Awards are back! After a short COVID-related delay, the BBMAs rolled out the nominees for the 2020 extravaganza, so see which of your favorite artists scored a nomination!

Six months after the deadly COVID-19 pandemic forced the Billboard Music Awards to postpone its 2020 event, the music ceremony finally announced this year’s nominees on Sept. 22. While the show (now taking place on Oct. 14, live on NBC) will likely be done in front of no fans, the 2020 BBMAs still promise to celebrate the biggest and brightest stars in music. From Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish to the Jonas Brothers, this year’s BBMAs will, for better or worse, be one that no one forgets.

Of course, because it’s 2020, the nominee rollout was a little bit unusual. Instead of sharing the whole list at once, the BBMAs figured they would roll out the categories in spurts. First, the nominees in the Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album during the 8am hour of TODAY. Then, around 9am EST, the nominees for Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Duo/Group, and Top Hot 100 Song would be shared over at Billboard.com. After that, all the remaining nominees and categories would be shared via the Billboard Music Awards Twitter account. Yes, it’s a bit extra, but after a six-month delay, the BBMAs can be excused for wanting to add a little pizzaz into the mix. Check out the nominees below, and keep checking back to see if your favorite band or singer scored a nomination.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We Fall Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Top New Artist

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Male Artist

Da Baby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Seniorita”

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

The 2020 BBMAs were supposed to occur on Apr. 29, but the COVID-19 pandemic was well underway in the U.S., resulting in everything getting postponed or canceled. Though the show will now take place in October, the original eligibility period – Mar. 23, 2019 to Mar. 14, 2020 – will remain intact. Meaning that Taylor Swift’s Lover (which came out in August 2019) can be nominated, but folklore (which came out in July 2020) cannot.

Kelly Clarkson will host the show for the third year in the row. She’s coming off winning her first Daytime Emmy Award, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. “I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” Kelly said in a statement on Feb. 25, when she was first announced as host, per Billboard. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!” The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will take place on Oct. 14, 2020. The show will air live on NBC.