Krysten Ritter Reveals Being A New Mom Has Allowed Her To ‘Be A Kid Again’: ‘I’m so Grateful For This Gift’

Krysten Ritter spoke to HL about how being with her son, Bruce, 1, has given her a new outlook on life!

Krysten Ritter went from saving the world as Jessica Jones to seeing the world through the eyes of her little one, Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky, 1. The actress, who partnered with online discount store Woot! for her own curated page of deals, spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about how her life has changed since motherhood and her advice for new moms!

“I had no idea that I would get to be a kid again myself,” Krysten explained. “Getting to see the world through his eyes and find joy in playing with toys and things like dancing to ‘Baby Shark,’ getting dressed up for Halloween is the BEST!”

She added, “I am so grateful for this gift.” So sweet! The Jessica Jones actress is preparing to get back to work after all TV and film productions were halted due to the ongoing pandemic, and she has the best response to worrying about ‘balance’ when it comes to work and motherhood. “I’m just trying to be present and do my best and not waste time worrying about balance,” Krysten said. “I definitely try and get as much done during that nap time as possible and then I just focus on soaking up the baby every day.”

For other hard working mamas out there, Krysten advises to reach out to other mamas for information and tips! “I am a new mom and have no idea how any of it works so I tend to reach out to all the mamas I trust for information and tips, do my research and ultimately do what feels right for me and my baby,” she revealed. “So, I guess that’s some good advice! Do what is right for you and your baby.”

