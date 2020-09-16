Trisha Yearwood Honors Late Country Stars With Rendition Of ‘I’ll Carry You Home’ For ACMs In Memoriam

The song remembers when. Trisha Yearwood paid tribute to those we’ve lost this year in the country community at the ACMs.

Trisha Yearwood honored the late country music artists and industry members in an incredibly beautiful version of “I’ll Carry You Home” at the ACM Awards. Penned by Gordie Sampson, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges, “I’ll Carry You Home” is featured on Trisha’s 2019 album, Every Girl, and is a beautiful reminder of the supportive, close-knit country community.

During her performance, Trisha wore a beautiful champagne colored, long-sleeve gown. She was backed up by three singers and accompanied with a piano that made the moment even more special. Trisha spoke of some of the late country stars briefly ahead of her performance.

The community has sadly suffered a lot of loss this year, with country legends John Prine and Joe Diffie both passing away from Coronavirus complications. Other’s who have sadly died this year also include Kenny Rogers, Jan Howard, Justin Townes Earle, busbee, and Charlie Daniels.

Just days ago, Trisha revealed that she and her husband, Garth Brooks, would be releasing their own cover of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Garth gushed over his wife while explaining to Nancy O’Dell at People the feeling he gets when he sings while looking into her eyes. “In the movie, their relationship is not long, but what I sing is since 1987/1988, when you meet a girl that moved here for the same reason you did, trying to get a deal, you’re doing demos, passing each other in the hallway, then you realize everyday from that moment as artists, as friends, then all of sudden it turns around the turn of the century to okay after five years, okay we’re gonna date and you see all that when you sing the song,” he said, teary-eyed.

“It’s funny cause their lyric is ‘tell me something girl’ and you’re just looking right at her but are you happy in this modern world because now that’s my freakin’ responsibility,” Garth continued. So sweet!