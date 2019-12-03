‘CMA Country Christmas’: Trisha Yearwood, Tori Kelly & More Stars Get Into The Holiday Spirit

‘CMA Country Christmas’ is back again for its 10th annual holiday special. Trisha Yearwood is hosting this year and will perform alongside Tori Kelly, Kristin Chenoweth, and so many more.

Now that December has arrived, the holiday season is officially in full swing. CMA Country Christmas is airing on Dec. 3 and will have you feeling festive by the time the 2-hour special ends. Country superstar Trisha Yearwood is hosting the special this year, which is airing at 9 p.m. on ABC. She will also perform during the holiday music special.

CMA Country Christmas will feature your favorite artists performing Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations. Performers include Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, CeCe Winans, Brett Young, and Chris Young. One group performance features Trisha, Kristin, Tori, CeCe, and Hillary Scott performing “Children Go Where I Send Thee.” Trisha, Kristin, Tory, CeCe, and Brett will team up with Lady Antebellum and Rascal Flatts to sing “Feliz Navidad.” Even though we’ve all heard the classic Christmas songs over and over again, they truly never get old. The performances will also feature incredible and very festive set designs.

“Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special,” Trisha said in a statement. “Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.”

In 2018, country legend Reba McEntire hosted the special. That year included performers like Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, and more. Every year, CMA Country Christmas brings out the biggest country stars for the ultimate holiday celebration. Grab your cocoa, light up your tree, and enjoy!