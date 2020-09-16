Snooki Reveals Whether She’s Joining ‘RHONJ’ As Newest Cast Member After Exiting ‘Jersey Shore’

Is Snooki moving from the Jersey Shore to Towaco? After a rumor circulated that the MTV alum would be joining ‘RHONJ’ next season, she revealed the truth on Instagram.

And they said that Avengers: Endgame was the most ambitious crossover event in history. After a The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan account posted a rumor that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was potentially joining the reality show, the Jersey Shore cast member, 32, is setting the record straight. Is she heading over to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga‘s neighborhood?

Sorry, folks. Snooki is NOT joining the cast of RHONJ! “I don’t know how this got started but I have not been asked to be a Housewife. Sowwyyyyy,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram. The rumor started after Snooki was spotted in the same town as Melissa and Teresa, according to @rhonjobsessed. Apparently, it was all just a happy coincidence. No word on if Snooki would say yes if she were asked to be a Bravo-lebrity, though.

After all, she’s about to have a lot more free time. Snooki announced in fall 2019 that she would be leaving Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after three seasons. Family Vacation was the reboot of the classic MTV series, which ran from 2009 to 2012 and made Snooki a household name. She said in a December 2019 interview that she realized she had to leave the show when she wasn’t happy anymore.

“I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in. Like, I was forcing myself to be happy, and I’m like, ‘That’s not me. I’m not genuinely happy.’ That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.’ I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me,” the mom to Lorenzo, 8, Angelo, 1., and Giovanna, 5, said on The Mel Robbins Show. “I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids.”