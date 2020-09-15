Ariana Grande’s Trainer Harley Pasternak Reveals His Must-Do ‘Five Healthy Habits’ To Achieve Success
Celebrity nutritionist and trainer Harley Pasternak is one of the best in the game, and it really comes down to his approach to all things fitness and health. His method offers a path to maintenance and acceptance of self, instead of the constant up and down, black and white, gain and lose so many of us feel when it comes to diet culture. In an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview with HollywoodLife, discussing the Take Cholesterol to Heart campaign, Harley also revealed his ‘five healthy habits’ and why he doesn’t believe there’s such a thing as a ‘bad meal.’
“Try to get at least 12,000 steps a day of movement, whether it be walking, running steps, dancing, moving your feet at least 12,000 times a day. And I use a Fitbit to keep track of all of that,” the celeb trainer explained. “I’m trying to get at least seven hours of quality continuously tonight; trying to unplug from technology at least an hour a day, hopefully more during this time where we’re spending more time at home. Eating well — so breakfast, lunch and dinner and a snack between each with protein, fiber, and healthy fats. And last but not least, push something, pull something, lift something. Challenge your muscles at least five to 10 minutes a day or at least 20 minutes every other day.”
As a nutrition expert, a common question I get asked about is what I eat in a day. Today, I partnered with @takecholesteroltoheart to share easy, heart-healthy meals that help keep my cholesterol in check. Heart health is important to me because high cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. It can be deceiving because you can’t see or feel it like some other conditions, but it can have serious consequences. To help maintain my cholesterol, I focus on a diet rich in healthy fats and fiber. As you can see in the pictures, a typical day of eating for me consists of three meals and two snacks. #ad
Harley continued, “If you’re able to do these, you can look at yourself in the mirror and say, today I am a success.” At the same time, he encouraged listeners to understand that there’s no such thing as “falling off the wagon.” “There is no wagon,” he said. “There’s no such thing there’s a bad meal. I have a good meal next meal. it’s not about this binary thing. It’s about a continuum. ‘How was I today?’ ‘I did eight of the 10 things that I was supposed to do,’ so just because you didn’t hit 10 doesn’t mean you fell off the wagon.”
It’s imperative that all of us learn to read labels. Today, I realized that the “healthy snack” of raisins we give our kids as a snack, has exactly the same amount of sugar, per volume, as cake icing!!! I was floored! Keep reading your labels, and be aware of how much sugar is in your diet, and try and stay below 30 g of added sugar per day. #sugar #healthyfood @yoursweetkick
Harley told listeners to enjoy their indulgences instead of feeling guilty about them. “Celebrate them, make them great,” he said.
The celeb trainer and nutritionist spoke to hL to help promote the Take Cholesterol to Heart campaign to spread the importance of having an open line of communication with your doctor as well as heart healthy recipes and exercises you can replicate at home. “It’s really about being aware of the number one cause of death in America. We can’t forget that the number one killer is heart disease,” Harley explained. “One of the primary roles of heart disease is your cholesterol profile. We have good cholesterol HDL, and we have bad cholesterol LDL. We want to have more good than bad, and things like exercise and not smoking and eating healthy fats and fiber are the keys to having a good cholesterol profile.”
#ad 60 seconds on cholesterol – what is it and how do we control it? It’s National Cholesterol Education Month, a perfect time to learn! High cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, which is still the leading cause of death in the United States. Smart lifestyle choices can help manage high cholesterol, but for some people, this may not be enough to reach their cholesterol goals. For these people, a doctor may prescribe a cholesterol-lowering medication, like a statin, in addition to a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise. If you’re having challenges with your statin, talk to your doctor. There are many statins available and they are not all the same, so it’s important to work with your doctor to find the best one for you. Visit TakeCholesteroltoHeart.com to learn more.
However, he warned, “The truth is you can do all of those things you can eat well and exercise and not smoke and still have cholesterol issues.” You can visit http://www.takecholesteroltoheart.com to get more information on how you can take control of your cholesterol and educate yourself.
Be sure to listen to the full HollywoodLife podcast interview with Harley Pasternak here!