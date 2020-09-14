The family’s estranged relationship wasn’t a secret in Hollywood. In 2004, Tatum detailed her tumultuous relationship with her father in her autobiography, titled, A Paper Life, where she writes, “I feel sad for him. He has to live with himself and that’s probably harder.”

The oldest of Ryan’s four kids was abandoned by her father at age 16, when he left her and brother Griffin behind to move in with girlfriend, actress Farrah Fawcett. People detailed in an archive piece published in May of 2010. Tatum’s mother, the late actress Joanna Moore, was an alcoholic and amphetamine addict, according to the outlet. On top of her dysfunctional relationship with her father, Tatum went through a very public, decades-long battle with drugs. In 2008, which People described as her “lowest point,” Tatum ended up in Manhattan jail after she was arrested for trying to obtain a bag of crack cocaine. Additionally, Tatum went through a grueling custody battle with her ex-husband, tennis legend John McEnroe, that she said “took the fight out of me.”

It was in 2009 when Tatum and Ryan finally reconciled with the help of Tatum’s son Sean. He first reached out to Ryan a year before Fawcett’s death in June of 2009. The profile revealed that Tatum gave her father’s phone number to Sean in fear that the actor would fall into isolation and depression. About nine months before Fawcett died, Tatum herself met with her in person, where the two talked for the first time in years. “I had never just sat with her alone,” Tatum recalled to People. “We laughed a lot. She seemed really grateful I was there and genuinely touched.”