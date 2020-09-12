Tristan Thompson ‘Won’t Miss’ Filming ‘KUWTK’ Or Having His ‘Dirty Laundry’ Aired On TV

Tristan Thompson has ‘mixed emotions’ about ‘KUWTK’ ending, but he’s more preoccupied with his future in the NBA — here’s why.

Tristan Thompson, 29, has “mixed emotions when it comes to the end” of Keeping up with the Kardashians, a source close to the NBA star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The show aired two of his relationship scandals with his ex Khloe Kardashian, whom he shares his two-year-old daughter True Thompson with, meaning that he has complicated feelings when it comes to knowing that the KUWTK cameras will stop rolling after 20 seasons in 2021.

“He knows how important it was for the family and Khloe but at the same time he isn’t going to miss the dirty laundry that was shared about him on the show,” our source explains. Rather than star on reality television, Tristan has other goals in mind now that he will become an unrestricted free agent, since his five-year, $82 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to expire after the 2019-2020 season (which is now ending in October).

“[Tristan’s] main focus is getting a new contract in the NBA,” our source reveals, as the start of free agency is around the corner (it’ll “unofficially kick off” on Oct. 18, according to Sportingnews). The coronavirus pandemic shook up Tristan’s plans a bit — our source adds, “Before the pandemic he wasn’t going to sign with Cleveland again but now things are 50/50 because they may be able to provide the biggest contract for him and the most money.”

Since the Cavs were not selected as one of the 22 teams to restart the 2019-2020 season, Tristan wants to use “the next few months” to “focus more on getting in better basketball shape and work on his career so he can provide for True,” our source tells us. With that said, our insider adds, “He won’t miss the cameras that much, that is for sure.”

It’s easy to see why Tristan’s not going to miss the show, since his 2018 cheating scandal was aired on television. The KUWTK cameras showed the moment the KarJenners learned that footage leaked of Tristan cheating on Khloe with two women at a hookah lounge, which dropped just three days before Khloe’s due date (she was pregnant at the time). Then, in 2019, cameras captured the drama all over again after Jordyn Woods claimed that Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left his house party.

Unlike Tristan, though, Khloe is heavily mourning the ending of the show she had been starring on since 2007 — perhaps the most out of all her sisters. “[Khloe] is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced,” Kris Jenner revealed on the Sept. 9 episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest.