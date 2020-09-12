‘RHOBH’s Kathryn Edwards Says Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Want To Leave Show & Tried To ‘Control Storylines’

Former ‘RHOBH’ star Kathryn Edwards opened up on a new podcast about OG housewife Lisa Vanderpump, who dramatically departed the show in 2019.

Kathryn Edwards has dished on her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump, claiming the OG reality star tried to “control storylines” on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She appeared on the latest episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, and said that Lisa wasn’t ready to leave the show when she ultimately exited in 2019. “I don’t think that [Lisa] wanted to get off of the Housewife show. I think that she felt like she had to play her hand and I think she tried to stay on it to some degree with some of the things that I know of,” Kathryn explained.

The former reality star, who appeared on season six of the Bravo hit, added, “She asked for some specific things that the show wasn’t going to give her to make it better so she can save face. And she walked away. But she, in my opinion, kinda got a little bit too big for the ensemble cast. And she did produce, she did try to control the storylines.”

Kathryn spoke about one particular scene the group filmed at Erika Jayne‘s house, and how the restaurant owner tried to control the direction of the storyline. “We were filming the scene at Erika’s house and Tom [Girardi] was there,” she recalled. “And it was after I had already told Vanderpump and the rest of the girls like, ‘Hey, you know, Erika was like, warning me about you and I should stay away from you.’ And she said that like you’re a sniper or whatever it was. And so we’re there having this dinner and we were all great. Everyone was getting along.”

She went on to explain that the group was having a “nice time” when the SUR restaurant owner received a text from one of the show’s producers. “Vanderpump got a text that said, ‘This dinner is really boring, make something happen’. So she showed it to me and I thought, OK, well, let’s go then. Let’s make dinner and get out of here … And the whole conversation was completely different than the way they ended up showing it.”