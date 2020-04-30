Kyle Richards opened up about what ‘RHOBH’ is like without her fellow OG, Lisa Vanderpump! Her co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, also gave her two cents on how the show has changed during their appearance on ‘WWHL.’

Kyle Richards, 51, didn’t deny that it was a big change to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without her longtime co-star Lisa Vanderpump, 59. However, she has learned to adapt! While appearing on the “After Show” segment for the April 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kyle revealed what it actually felt like to film without the only other person who had stayed on the show since Season 1. “People keep asking me if it was weird for me to do the show without Lisa, and before we started I did feel weird,” Kyle confessed to Andy Cohen. “Because we had started together, 10 years ago.”

Kyle doesn’t feel the same way anymore, though. “But once we started filming the show just like takes off and all these women have so much stuff going on,” she explained. “Things start happening that you really don’t think about it honestly.” At that point, Teddi Mellencamp — another guest star on the show — chimed in, saying, “I’ve been able to get to know everybody in such a different way than I did in my past two seasons as well.”

The conversation came up since Andy was looking to see if Kyle and Teddi would agree that Season 10 was a “fresh start,” since the drama surrounding LVP has been left behind. “Her name came up once in the first episode in a cheeky way — and she is not an issue this season,” he observed in a matter-of-fact way (with no shade intended, mind you). This drama is what drove Lisa off the show.

“Sign up, you’re [a] fu***ng target for 25 episodes of them just talking about me, and relentlessly pounding on me, when I was at a very fragile time in my life,” Lisa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at BravoCon in Nov. 2019. While filming the show, Lisa had also been processing the tragic suicide of her brother Mark, all while juggling the drama of Puppygate. On top of that, fans saw Lisa and Kyle’s friendship end right on the show. Kyle had confronted Lisa over a rumor that claimed the restaurateur sold a Puppygate story (which painted Dorit Kemsley in a bad light) to Radar Online, which Lisa adamantly denied. As a result, Kyle was kicked out of Villa Rosa, and Lisa’s relationship with the RHOBH cast just wasn’t the same from there on out.