Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

BACKGRID
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner stuns in a silk red two piece fit while on a hot date with Devin Booker in Santa Monica! The two love birds are seen leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Singer Jennifer Lopez is seen in a wild tie-dyed Ralph Lauren track sweat suit and Nike tennis shoes with a mask as she goes for a Citibike ride down the West Side Highway bike path in New York CityPictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5185681 070920 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney hold hands after having lunch in Manhattan's Downtown area.Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke MaroneyRef: SPL5185700 050920 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: RLGNYC / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 100 Photos.
Summer is officially over but that doesn’t mean that the stars have stopped looking fabulous & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

With the summer now over and the weather starting to get chilly, the stars have been switching up their outfits in the best ways possible. From Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lopez, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was out in Santa Monica on Sept. 4 when she rocked a head-to-toe red satin outfit. (BACKGRID)

Kendall, 24, looked drop-dead-gorgeous as usual when she stepped out to dinner in Santa Monica on Sept. 4. The supermodel opted to wear a slinky satin red halterneck Staud Syd Top with a matching pair of high-waisted fitted satin Staud Eli Pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of Staud Audrey Sandals, a Skims Seamless Face Mask in Cocoa, and a Louis Vuitton Pouchette Eva Bag.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was out in NYC on Sept. 7 when she rocked a matching rainbow tie dye sweatsuit. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews)

JLo, 51, is always rocking some sort of stylish matching set and that’s exactly what she did when she was out riding a bike in New York City on Sept. 7. In true JLo fashion, she knocked out two trends at once when she wore a bright rainbow baggy Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Hoodie with the matching Polo Ralph Lauren Tie-Dye French Terry Joggers. She topped her look off with a face mask and a pair of white sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin was out in Malibu on Sept. 9 when she rocked a cream linen outfit featuring shorts & a crop top. (NEMO/ GAMR / BACKGRID)

Hailey Baldwin, 23, was out to eat at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 9 when she rocked a head-to-toe cream ensemble. She threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy Jacquemus Canvas Shorts with a long-sleeve Jacquemus La Chemise Mejean Linen Crop Shirt that put her abs on full display. She topped her look off with a gold Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, a Bottega Veneta Pouch Clutch, Bottega Veneta Stretch Sandals, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence was out in NYC on Sept. 5 when she wore a spaghetti strap green mini dress with sneakers. (RLGNYC / SplashNews)

Jennifer Lawrence, 30, embraced the final days of summer when she was out in NYC on Sept. 5 rocking a bright green spaghetti strap Hvn Tennis Mini Nora Dress with a pair of Dior Travel Sneaker in White, Dior Rose Gold Butterfly Sunglasses, and a The Row Small Suede Lunch Bag.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie showed off her toned legs in a pair of biker shorts & a tight crop top when she was out in Malibu on Sept. 7. (LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID)

Sofia Richie, 22, was out in Malibu on Sept. 7 when she showed off her toned abs and legs in short shorts and a crop top. She opted to wear a pair of PrettyLittleThing Charcoal Basic High Waisted Shorts with a tight white Brandy Melville Sheena Tank, and accessorized with a pair of Dior D-Wandler Slides, an Emi Jay Big Effing Clip in Rose Shell, a Suzanne Kalan Sparkler Bar 18Kt Yellow Gold Diamond Necklace, a Jacquie Aiche 31 Diamond Emily Necklace, an Xiv Karats Custom 14Kt Gold and Diamond Fifi Necklace, a pair of Celine Sc 1092 300Y Sunglasses, a Cartier Love Bracelet, and a Chanel Classic Flap Bag.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens was out in LA on Sept. 7 when she threw on a pair of super baggy high-waisted denim shorts with a vintage T-shirt. (MEGA)

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, was out in LA on Sept. 5 when she rocked a vintage Kingloo Universal Monsters Dr. Frankenstein Fashion Graphic T-Shirt, a pair of baggy light wash Storets Maria Ripped Slash Denim Shorts, a Realisation Par the Real Cap, Poppy Lissiman Malibu Waistbag, The M Jewelers Signature Script Necklace, Gucci Princetown Slippers, and a Jacquie Aiche 31 Diamond Emily Necklace.