Kim Kardashian Proves Once & For All That She Doesn’t Have 6 Toes & Shows Why It Looks Like She Does

Fans have been convinced from past photos that Kim Kardashian may have 6 toes on one foot, but the ‘KUWTK’ star explained to the world that she doesn’t have an extra toe in an all-new video.

The sixth toe debate is over! Kim Kardashian, 39, has proof that she only has 5 toes. “Okay, so everyone thinks that I have 6 toes, and it’s really wild,” Kim said on her Instagram Story on Sept. 9. She points out right then and there that she just has 5 toes on her foot.

However, Kim explained why it sometimes looks like she has a sixth toe in photos. “But it’s this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here. And in a picture — I don’t know why — that looks like a sixth toe,” she continued. “I hope that answered my sixth toe question because I only have 5 toes on each foot.”

The speculation about Kim’s sixth toe has been going around for years not, but it recently started up again after Monica, 39, posted a photo of herself, La La Anthony, 39, and Kim. In the photo, Kim is sitting down with her left foot pressed on the ground. Fans began commenting on social media about Kim’s “six toes.”

The fan speculation was so intense that Kim felt she had to reveal the truth once and for all! For what it’s worth, that part of Kim’s foot that she talked about it in her video does make it appear like there’s an extra toe, but it’s just part of her foot!

Kim’s KKW fragrance ad back in Aug. 2019 also sparked speculation about a sixth toe. However, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with sports podiatry expert Dr. Daniel Geller about Kim’s toe situation. He revealed that Kim likely has a tailor’s bunion. “When there’s a deformity on the outside part of the foot, that’s called a tailor’s bunion which is what this appears to be,” Dr. Geller told HollywoodLife. “Essentially, what you’re seeing is the fifth metatarsal bone that protrudes outward a little bit, which almost creates an optical illusion that she has a sixth toe.”