Barry’s Reopens For Workouts With Social Distancing Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Barry’s put a pause on its in-person studio classes for several months due to the pandemic, but now, they’ve resumed workouts at several of their locations with social distancing in place.

Barry’s is back in action! The fitness studio recently re-opened several of its locations after putting a pause on their in-person classes several months ago, due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the current workouts, which are offered in Venice, West Hollywood, Irvine, Beverly Center, Castro, Palo Alto, Santana Row, Chestnut Hill and DC, are all taking place outdoors with social distancing in place.

The pop-up studio at Los Angeles’ Beverly Center is also the first outdoor studio with treadmills. Classes are 50 minute floor workouts using weights and bands (except Beverly Center, which has treadmills). All you have to do is bring yourself (and a mask). Barry’s provides the equipment you need (including headphones for their silent disco sound system).

Barry’s tells HollywoodLife that member can use their current in-studio membership and class packages to book into an outdoor class. And as always, their commitment to your health and safety remains their top priority — so masks and physical distancing are required. The only exception here is for Beverly Center, which based on new guidelines from the LA county government, face coverings are not mandatory while engaging in outdoor activities that require heavy exertion. However, at least 8 feet of distance must be maintained during these outdoor activities, so there will always be 8 feet of physical distance between each spot at Barry’s Beverly Center.

Furthermore, there will be additional time between classes to allow for deep cleaning with hospital grade, EPA registered disinfectant. And for added precautions, everyone is required to check in via an app, and there are contactless temperature checks at the door.