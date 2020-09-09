‘AGT’ Results Recap: The Judges Choose Between 2 Fan Faves & Send 1 To The Season 15 Finals

Only 5 acts could move on in the first act of the ‘America’s Got Talent’ semi-finals, and the results show was a nail-biter. The night came down to two amazing acts, but the judges could only pick one.

The Sept. 9 episode of America’s Got Talent kicks off with host Terry Crews revealing the acts that are up for the Dunkin’ Save. Surprisingly, it’s three fan-favorite acts. Archie Williams, Alan Silva, and Malik DOPE are the acts competing for the Dunkin’ Save. One will be saved by America’s vote and the other by the judges.

Now it’s time for the first official results. Spyros Bros and Dance Town Family are called first. In a shocking moment, Terry announces that neither act is moving on to the finals. It’s a bummer for both of these acts, but the competition continues to get even more intense.

It comes down to Broken Roots and Double Dragon. Both of these acts gave solid performances in the semi-finals. Broken Roots is headed to the finals after getting a second chance from the judges. The men of Broken Roots are completely stunned and so excited.

Between Thomas Day and Brandon Leake, it’s no surprise that Brandon is moving on to the finals. Brandon is Howie Mandel’s favorite act by far. Singers Shaquira McGrath and Roberta Battaglia go head-to-head in the next results. When Roberta’s name is announced, she bursts into tears. Sofia Vergara, who gave Roberta her Golden Buzzer, is so excited for Roberta. “You’re perfect!” Sofia raves.

The results of the Dunkin’ Save are in. Alan Silva is going to the finals! He begins to cry and is absolutely speechless about making it to the finale. It’s down to the last two acts: Archie Williams and Malik DOPE. The judges have to decide this tough face-off, and it’s not an easy choice for any of them. Sofia wishes she could send them both to the finals. In the end, Sofia goes with Archie. Howie chooses Malik. Heidi Klum is the deciding vote, and she goes with Archie! Archie Williams is going to finals!