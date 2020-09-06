Michelle Obama Cuddles With Husband Barack During Cute Throwback Photo From Their Wedding Night

Michelle Obama reflected on her 22-year marriage to Barack in this throwback past, noting that relationships take ‘a lot of work’ & ‘honesty.’

Michelle Obama, 56, delighted her followers with a sweet throwback post of her and husband Barack Obama, 59, on their wedding day! The then 28 and 31-year-olds — who married on Oct. 3, 1992 — shared a candid moment in front of their delicious looking wedding cake, hilariously posing with icing on their noses. “Last week on The #MichelleObamaPodcast, Conan [O’Brien] and I reflected on our marriages. This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities—bringing us so much joy, meaning, and support every single day,” she wrote on the Sept. 6 post.

“But one thing is for sure: It also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners. That’s one thing I’ve learned,” she wrote, sharing advice with her followers. “I’d love to hear some of the things you’ve learned about marriage and about yourself. Let me know in the comments,” she added, including a black heart. Barack and Michelle have hardly aged a day from the 1992 photo, and looked just as in love back then as they do now!

Earlier this week, Michelle opened up about when she and Barack first met in 1989 while working at Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin. “Once [Barack and I] started talking and became friends, he was very clear — just like, ‘I want to date you. At least in my experience up until then, men would be coy. They would, you know, sort of look around the room. It was all so complicated, and it felt, a little immature,” she revealed to Conan, 57, on her podcast. At the firm, Barack was a summer employee who had finished one year of law school, and Michelle had been assigned to be his advisor.

“What struck me about Barack was his, lack of pretense. I mean, he was somebody who knew what he wanted, and wasn’t afraid to say it,” she also said. Notably, Michelle declined Barack’s offer to take her on a date several times before finally saying yes (after quit his job). “And, I thought, ‘well, if he’s that in tune with his emotions that he can that say out loud to somebody that doesn’t know.’ He didn’t know whether I liked him back! He was like, ‘look, let me tell you, this is what I think about you: I think you’re special, I think you’re different, and I would like to take you out.’ And that was rare. And it was attractive,” she revealed. After marrying in 1992, the pair went on to welcome 22-year-old daughter Malia in 1998, and 19-year-old Sasha in 2001.