Meghan McCain Calls Donald Trump ‘Vile’ After Report Claims He Said Dead Soldiers Are ‘Losers’

Meghan McCain clapped back at Donald Trump’s alleged comments about her late father John, noting that the loss of her dad is ‘incredibly painful & raw.’

Meghan McCain, 35, is outraged by President Donald Trump‘s alleged comments about her late father John McCain and soldiers who have lost their lives. “I just got through two years without my Dad a few days ago. The loss is still incredibly painful and raw,” The View co-host tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 3. “No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand – America knows who this man is…,” she added.

I just got through two years without my Dad a few days ago. The loss is still incredibly painful and raw. No one is more acutely aware of how vile and disgusting Trump has been to my family, it is still hard to understand – America knows who this man is… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 4, 2020

The fired up tweet came just hours after a report surfaced about comments allegedly made by the President pertaining to her father. “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral,” The Atlantic claims Donald said in 2018, with three anonymous sources corroborating the comment. Donald allegedly called John — who served in the military during the Vietnam war — “a f—— loser” when he saw flags at half-staff to honor the former U.S. senator. “What the f— are we doing that for?” sources also claim Donald said.

Donald has previously made public attacks against John McCain, proving he’s not a fan of his fellow Republican who passed in 2018. “He’s not a war hero,” then-candidate Donald stated in 2015 at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa. “I like people who weren’t captured,” he added, referencing John being captured and held of a prisoner of war in Vietnam between 1967 and 1973.

According to the new report, Donald also called dead soldiers “losers” before cancelling a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” The Atlantic also alleges Donald said, quoting four anonymous sources.

The White House has since responded to the report, dubbing them untrue. “This report is false. President Trump holds the military in the highest regard. He’s demonstrated his commitment to them at every turn: delivering on his promise to give our troops a much-needed pay raise, increasing military spending, signing critical veterans reforms, and supporting military spouses,” White House communications director Alyssa Farah said in a statement to NBC News. “This has no basis in fact,” she also said.