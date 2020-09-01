Andy Cohen Shares Rare Shirtless Pics Of Anderson Cooper, 53, & Fans Drool: He’s ‘So Hot’

Andy Cohen was feeling nostalgic for his past vacations with his BFF, Anderson Cooper. So, the ‘WWHL’ host reminisced on the good times with shirtless photos of Anderson…which apparently ‘pissed’ the CNN anchor!

Leaving the country is pretty much a no-go for Americans amid the pandemic, meaning Andy Cohen, 52, couldn’t snap new selfies of his travel partner Anderson Cooper, 53. So, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host did the next best thing: post his friend’s thirst trap photos from past vacations! On Sept. 1, Andy shared a couple precious gems from his camera roll — one a shirtless photo of Anderson with a flower tucked behind his ear, and another of the CNN anchor showing off his abs yet again on a boat — while he reminisced on the good old days.

Andy didn’t exactly have permission to post these shirtless selfies, though. “If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal…threatening to post shirtless pics of him. Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off!,” the Bravo king cheekily captioned the post. Andy knows his friend well.

“Anderson is so pissed at me you guys,” Andy teased in an update video that he posted to his Instagram Story. In his defense, the Real Housewives executive producer said that he was “bored” and that his son, Ben, was “sleeping.” Towards the end of the video, Andy even made a friendly threat: “…and maybe I’ll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson.” Based on the comments underneath Anderson’s photos, Andy’s followers would very much like that!

“I demand more #silverfox content!,” comedian Bridget Everett commented, while restaurateur and Andy’s fellow BFF Bruce Bozzi wrote, “Hubba Hubba.” Fans had similar remarks, leaving compliments like “Omg. Anderson is so hot!!!!” and “Hot damn I love me some Anderson.”

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on vacation in Bora Bora in 2017. (Instagram/@bravoandy)

It’s sad to see Andy and Anderson stuck at home, but at least they’ve already enjoyed a number of trips together! The iconic duo had a tropical getaway in Bora Bora in 2017, and ventured to Trancoso, a town in Brazil, in 2013 (Anderson ended up building a house there).

Andy and Anderson are both preoccupied with new roles, though: being first-time dads! Andy welcomed his first child, Ben, via surrogate in Feb. 2019, while Anderson just welcomed his first child and son as well, a precious baby named Wyatt Cooper, via surrogate in April of 2020. The babies were born just months apart, which hopefully guarantees that they’ll be best friends, just like their dads.