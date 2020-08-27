Exclusive Video
‘Bridezillas’ Season 13 Trailer: A Bride Threatens To Kick Her Mother Out Of Her Wedding & More

The craziest brides are back! HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the ‘Bridezillas’ season 13 trailer, which features so many wild moments. Plus, we’re revealing the premiere date!

Bridezillas will return for season 13 on Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal. Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love, one of the co-hosts of The Real, is the new voice of the beloved series. HollywoodLife also has an EXCLUSIVE first look at the new season, and it’s a doozy.

These brides are not messing around this season. They have their vision, and no one is going to stand in their way. One bride doesn’t hesitate to tell someone that she could “destroy” them. He looks scared, to say the least. Another bride is asked where her spending is at for the wedding. When she says $70,000, the man flips out.

Bridezillas
A bride may kick her own mother out of her wedding! (WE tv)

The stars of Bridezillas season 13 will go to shocking lengths for their big day. “So you would kick your mother out of your wedding?” a mom asks her daughter, who is getting married. The daughter replies quickly, “Everybody is replaceable.” The sass is real! Later, this same bride is trying on her wedding gown and goes off about how she’s already lost two bridesmaids amid her Bridezilla drama. “What’s one more?” she asks. This bride may end up with none at the end of the day!

One bride tells the camera that her “mother is trying to bribe me to not do the show.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the drama. There’s a pregnancy test going around and talk of pre-nups. A groom vows to not show up to the wedding if his bride doesn’t sign their prenuptial agreement! You kind of need the groom to get married!

Bridezillas
One bride threatens to ‘destroy’ someone in the trailer! (WE tv)

Season 13 was filmed prior to quarantine. This season, the Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!