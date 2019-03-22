‘Bridezillas’ Preview: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannon Freaks Out On Her Groom 1 Day Before The Wedding

With just hours to go until her wedding, everything is falling apart for Shannon Sarich — and she takes it out on her groom in this explosive ‘Bridezillas’ sneak peek!

Bad Girls Club star, Shannon Sarich, takes her diva behavior to the next level on the March 22 episode of Bridezillas! In the EXCLUSIVE preview above, Shannon’s groom-to-be, Patrick McGowan, lets he know that he has some bad news to share. “Oh that’s good,” Shannon says, sarcastically. “Because I’m having SUCH a good time right now that you WOULD tell me some bad news.” Before Patrick gets his announcement out, Shannon makes sure to finish chugging her drink, but it doesn’t help calm her down when Patrick says that the weather is predicting 45 degree temperatures and RAIN on the pair’s wedding day. Of course, this isn’t ideal for a wedding that’s supposed to take place on a glacier!

“With the weather forecast, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get married on a glacier tomorrow,” Patrick says in a confessional. “Mother nature…thank you!” Patrick may be relieved, but Shannon is far from it, and she takes it out on Patrick. “I have asked ONE f***ing thing from you,” she yells. “I asked for you to give me the day of my dreams, and all I ask for is one helicopter flight. We have no food, we have no booze. You wanna f***ing be with me? Get your s*** together! You caught yourself a trophy wife that has expectations!”

Shannon warns Patrick one more time that he better get his “s*** together” if he wants to keep her in his life, and threatens that the wedding will be off altogether if she doesn’t get what she’s been asking for. “You are about nobody but yourself!” she accuses him.

Meanwhile, Shannon’s friend, Sabrina, is left totally shocked and almost speechless by the fight. “I honestly don’t know if we’re going to have a funeral or a wedding,” Sabrina admits. “I’m thinking about putting the knives and scissors away.” The next episode of Bridezillas airs on March 22 at 10:00 p.m. on WE tv.