‘Julie & The Phantoms’ Trailer: This Netflix Musical Series Will Be Your Next TV Obsession

If you’re looking for a new show to binge, look no further than ‘Julie and The Phantoms.’ The first full trailer gives us a glimpse into the new musical series that will have you rocking out all day long.

Get ready to jam out because Julie and the Phantoms is coming to Netflix on Sept. 10! High schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) has lost her passion for music ever since her mom died last year when Julie and the Phantoms starts. But when three ghostly musicians from 1995 — Luke (Charlie Gillespie), Alex (Owen Patrick Joyner), and Reggie (Jeremy Shada) — suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie is drawn back to music. However, it takes a little bit to get used to three ghosts. Naturally, she’s a bit scared at first.

Slowly but surely, the three ghosts help her find her voice again. They invite her to join their band, and they form Julie and the Phantoms together. However, the boys have their own problems as well. “We need to do our unfinished business so we can cross over,” Alex says in the trailer. The trio also has to deal with Cheyenne Jackson’s Caleb, who clearly has ulterior motives.

As Julie and the ghosts continue to perform more together, it’s clear that Julie and Luke have a connection. “Everyone can see the way you look at her when you sing,” Reggie tells Luke. Julie’s best friend, Flynn (Jadah Marie), says that they are the “most watchable dueters I’ve ever seen.”

The series also stars Booboo Stewart as Willie, Carlos Ponce as Ray, Sonny Bustamante as Carlos, Sacha Carlson as Nick, and Savannah Lee May as Carrie. Kenny Ortega, who gave us High School Musical and Descendants, is an executive producer on Julie and the Phantoms.

The Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack will be available Sept. 10 in line with the series premiere. The soundtrack features 15 standout original tracks from the show including the single “Edge of Great.” A teaser video of an acoustic version of “Edge of Great” performed by the talented cast has already been released, and the single is now available to stream.