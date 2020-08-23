‘RHOP’ Recap: Gizelle & Candiace Get Into A Heated Spat At Karen’s Housewarming Party

Karen decided to throw a lavish housewarming party to celebrate her move back to Potomac, but Candiace and Gizelle’s fight almost put the celebration on pause.

Candiace Dillard basically went on an apology tour during the Aug. 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. After she and Ashley Darby finally buried their year-long feud, Candiace then asked to have a chat with Gizelle Bryant at Karen Huger‘s housewarming party. And while Candiace thought she was only apologizing for nasty tweets she posted about Gizelle’s house, she soon realized she had a lot more to say sorry for.

“Last I heard, I was the biggest monster under the sun,” Gizelle said during her confessional, after Candiace asked to “chat” with her. “So I must be the friendly ghost monster if Candiace wants to chat with me. I don’t know what it is.”

After Gizelle and Candiace walked away from the other ladies for some privacy, Candiace said, “I wanted to talk to you because I did not intend to be messy. So if that upset you, I just wanted to apologize for that.” Gizelle didn’t know how to react, so she just said, “Ok… um…”, but before she could get any further, Candiace cut her off and said, “That’s it.”

“No, girl. You’re not going to moonwalk, crypt walk, electric slide your way through this conversation,” Gizelle said in her confessional, before she addressed Candiace and said, “So, there was that. [And] recently, I was talking to Robyn [Dixon], who was able to spend some time with Wendy [Osefo], and apparently you told Wendy that I’m a mean monster. So she’s looking at me like, ‘Oh, I’m waiting for the mean monster to show up.’ And that is wrong. And it’s rude, and it’s immature.”

Candiace seemed perplexed. She started by saying, “I don’t understand why…,” and then when Gizelle asked, “So you’re saying you didn’t say it?”, she replied, “I may have said that. Nothing that I said was malicious or mal-intent. And I don’t think you believe that either, but that wasn’t mean to be malicious.”

“I believe you meant to be mean, and nasty, and you thought you were funny, and it’s not,” Gizelle shot back. Clearly, Candiace needs to be careful about what she says because it always comes back to bite her in the end.

Earlier in the episode, Gizelle struggled with the fact that her daughters have questions about her rekindling a relationship with their father, so she turned to her best friend Kal for guidance. He made her realize that they witnessed her talking crap about their dad in prior seasons of the show, so she has to be patient with them and know it may take time for them to come around to trusting their dad with their mom again.

