LeBron James posted a beautiful moment between him and Kobe Bryant in a tribute video for him on what would’ve been his 42nd birthday.

It was inevitable that LeBron James, 35, would post something about his longtime friend Kobe Bryant on social media on Sunday, August 23. What he did was extra special as the sports legend paid tribute to his “brother” by sharing a never before seen video that went all the way back to 2008 when Kobe turned 30 years old. LeBron gathered everyone in a room during their time at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, where he presented Kobe with a piece of cake while evreryone sang “HBD” to him, much to his happiness.

LeBron and his Los Angeles Lakers team will be honoring their late teammate by wearing special “Black Mamba” jerseys during tomorrow night’s Game 4 against the Trail Blazers. As many know by now Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others died after a tragic helicopter accident that took place on January 26, 2020. LeBron has spoken about the horrific situation many times in the months since both on and off social media.

Many of Kobe’s loved ones have also poured their hearts out on social media today. His wife Vanessa, 38, shared a lengthy post that went deep into how she’s doing all this time later. “Happy Birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she began. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh.”

The entire tribute Vanessa did for Kobe was emotional for so many reasons. She did, however, end her words to him on a positive where she thanked him for showing her “what real love is” while once again talking about missing her “thoughtful princess” Gianna.

Kobe’s daughter Natalia Bryant, 17, and sister Sharia also took to their social media to speak highly of him. “Happy Birthday Dad I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs. Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for,” Natalia captioned next to a throwback photo of the pair. “I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”