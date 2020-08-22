‘Love In The Time Of Corona’: Tommy Dorfman & More On The Love Stories At The Center Of Quarantine Romance

The limited series ‘Love In The Time Of Corona’ premieres Aug. 22. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about finding love in quarantine and what to expect.

Love In The Time Of Corona explores the highs and lows of quarantine love. The 4-part limited series, which was filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, will air Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about what it was like making their home a set, working with parents, and more.

For Tommy Dorfman, who plays Oscar, filming at their house with co-star Rainey Qualley was a “really cool” experience. “We were filming at my house, which was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be just from a practical standpoint of rolling out of bed and getting to work,” Tommy told HollywoodLife. “No commute, which was great. It ended up being really intimate, and it was a space we’ve individually spent a lot of time in together just as friends.”

Tommy and Rainey star as Oscar and Elle, roommates whose friendship becomes complicated when they wonder if they can find love under one roof. Tommy and Rainey broke down their characters’ journeys in the limited series. “I think for Elle she’s had these underlying feelings for Oscar that are kind of forced to confront because of the circumstances,” Rainey said. “But I think what’s really about this story is that it really it’s about love and it’s about humanity and it’s about connection with the backdrop of coronavirus. But really the story would be relatable and be fun to tell regardless of the pandemic being there.”

As for Oscar, Tommy said “they’ve not been in any kind of serious relationship before and they’ve been okay just casually seeing people and something about these circumstances makes them feel more alone than they’ve ever felt and sort of regret that they never regret took the initiative to develop something more long term and meaningful in a romantic way. Of course, when you’re at home with the person you love most in this world platonically some romantic feelings are bound to come out or a desire to explore those and what the looks like and then an openness to try and be more vulnerable with guys that they date.”

L. Scott Caldwell also stars as Nanda, a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility during quarantine. The actress was “excited” to tell a “senior love story” in the miniseries. “I think what drew me to the project and to this character of Nanda is she’s a character we don’t often see in this kind of storytelling,” L. Scott told HollywoodLife. “That was important to me, that we’re telling a senior love story. That’s very exciting and it’s very needed, especially during this time of love in the time of corona. It’s important for people to remember how important love is from the infant to the grandparent. Love is important for all of us, and that’s what going to get us through. It’s very important that the spectrum of these stories is as wide as it is.”

Love In The Time Of Corona was a family affair for Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, and Ava Bellows. Gil and Rya star as Paul and Sarah, a couple putting on a facade for their daughter Sophie’s sake when the pandemic sends her home from college. They’ve actually separated, but they’re not telling her yet. HollywoodLife asked Ava what it was like working with her parents.

“I have always wanted to be an actress so this was very exciting,” Ava said. “It was great working with them,” she said. “I mean, it was really great to be able to work with people that I’m already very, very comfortable with. There were a few moments where my mom would try to give me advice or do the parenting thing, which was very nice looking back. At the moment, it was complicated but it was great. I had so much fun working with them.”